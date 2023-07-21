SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 22

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Legion baseball: Class A West Division tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: state qualifiers (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Golf: NDGA Match Play Championship at Jamestown Country Club.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Kane County at Fargo-Moorhead

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia

2 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes (Lightweights)

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 20

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — The Open Championship

6 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour La Sella Open

NBC — The Open Championship

3 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Barracuda Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL

5 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees or Colorado at Miami

3 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Boston

6 p.m.

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

FOX — Atlanta at Milwaukee or Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels or Houston at Oakland (joined in progress)

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

Noon

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

WNBA

Noon

ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta

2 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The Pudwills, the epitome of a boxing family, suffered a loss with the death of Terry Pudwill in a Jamestown hospital at the age of 61. Pudwill competed in more than 200 amateur bouts, with one of the more notable ones being a matchup against a 260-pound opponent that Pudwill, a 146-pounder, knocked out with his famed left hook. Pudwill also battled against future Hall of Famer Virgil Hill twice in his career.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A bogey on the 18th hole cost Parker Dire a share of first place at the North Dakota Independent Insurance Agent Junior Classic Golf Tournament at Riverwood Golf Course, but his overall achievement, qualifying for the national tournament in Columbus, New Jersey, had been accomplished by carding a 70 on day two of the two-day tournament. Dire would be joined at the national tournament by Milnor’s Justin Jenkins, who had a two-day total of 144, one better than Dire’s 145.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): With 16 weight classes being contested, five Bismarck wrestlers in the midget divisions and six in the intermediate divisions won championships in the state wrestling federation tournament. Chad Hasche, Jeff Anderson, Terry Selland, Tim Kringstad and Dave Weisz won Bismarck its midgets titles and Gary Schumacher, David Reimnitz, Don Weisz, Barry Trusty, Bob Simmons and Russ Olson came one class from sweeping the intermediate weights.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Elvis Andrus is the major-league active career leader with 341 stolen bases. Starling Marte is second with 338.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com