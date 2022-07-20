Morning Kickoff - July 21, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 21

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 7 Jamestown Blues, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Minot Metros vs. No. 3 Bismarck Reps, 1:30 p.m.; No. 8 Dickinson Volunteers/No. 9 Watford City Walleye winner vs. No. 1 Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; No. 5 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 22

American Legion baseball: Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.), semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

Auto racing: WISSOTA ROC Qualifier, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

American Legion baseball: Class AA tournament play-in games; Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field: state-qualifiers (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

2 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – District 1 tournament: Hazen at Garrison

TV TODAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 18

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Amundi Evian Championship

6 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Amundi Evian Championship

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA 3M Open

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

Noon

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Houston

3 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Detroit at Oakland (6 p.m.)

9 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — New York at Washington

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles

9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Three wins in the Dakota Classic Modified Tour wasn’t enough for Jeff Taylor to overcome a 20th-place finish in the opening race at Nodak Speedway in Minot, and he finished second in the standings behind Hank Berry of Sidney, Mont. Taylor won features in Minot, Dickinson and Mandan and took fourth in Saskatchewan, but Berry beat out Taylor in points, 187 to 178. It was Berry’s fourth Tour championship, and he came in second and fourth in Minot, first in Saskatchewan, seventh in Dickinson and fourth in Mandan.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): While Mike Spauling cruised to the modified feature win in a clean race, Ed Turnbull claimed the Dakota Classic Modified Tour Championship by beating out Joren Boyce by a tight three points. Turnbull’s overall win came thanks to improving his finish in the feature from 19th to seventh and having Boyce fall back from leading to taking fourth, as Turnbull had to finish within five spots of Boyce to win the title. Turnbull also had to emerge from the consolation qualifier just to reach the feature, and made it through in style, jumping 12 drivers to move from dead last into second in just seven laps.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Mike Sherman and Ralph Johnston of Minot each picked up a pair of wins to lead the street and modified stock classes in racing at Central States Race Track. Sherman’s two wins bumped his season total to five, while Johnston’s two victories were the first for a newcomer to the winner’s circle at Central States. Sherman took top spot in the second heat and feature races in the street class, and Johnston won the consolation and feature races in the modified class.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Don Drysdale holds the major-league career record with 19 1/3 innings pitched in the All-Star game appearances. Jim Bunning, Lefty Gomez and Juan Marichal are tied for second with 18 innings.

