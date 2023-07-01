SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 2

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Chiefs (7-inning game), 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s (1 game), 4 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs (7-inning game), 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s (1 game), 2 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 4:05 p.m.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

11 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Baltimore

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix

1 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200

4:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Grant Park 220

CYCLING

5 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 2 (taped)

MLB

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Toronto or Miami at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at L.A. Angels or Tampa Bay at Seattle (joined in progress)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show

6 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at N.Y. Mets

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Betfred British Masters

Noon

GOLF — PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kokomo at Traverse City

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of North Dakota wide receiver Greg Hardin was placed on The Sports Network FCS preseason All-America second team list, the first UND player to earn the distinction at the Division I level. Hardin was joined as a second-team receiver on the list by Jordan Harris from Bryant. During his junior season, Hardin caught 65 passes for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns and was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A pair of double-digit offensive efforts led Bismarck past Devils Lake in Legion baseball play, 10-1 and 11-3. Rob Bird Horse went seven innings for the win in game one, and Mike Feldman was 4-for-8 at the dish across both games.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Lynch of Williston repeated as the champion of the state employees golf tournament by edging out Reuben Reich of Bismarck three and two in the title match of the championship flight. A Bismarcker edged out Lynch for medalist honors, as Doug Dehne posted a superior opening round though he bowed out in the semifinals.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ichiro Suzuki set the major-league single-season singles record with 225 in 2004 for the Seattle Mariners.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com