Morning Kickoff - July 17, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 17

American Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Reps, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Monday, July 18

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, July 19

American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: All-Star Game at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

American Legion baseball: Minot at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Ambetter 301

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 15

GOLF

3 a.m.

USA — The Open Championship

6 a.m.

NBC — The Open Championship

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Barracuda Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:55 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Cleveland

1 p.m.

BSN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

2 p.m.

ESPN — Portland vs. New York

3 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee vs. Toronto

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phoenix vs. Indiana

5 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 —Washington vs. Golden State

7 p.m.

NBATV — Denver vs. Utah

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Finals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Finals

WNBA

Noon

ABC — Las Vegas at Connecticut

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A 20-point second quarter was more than enough for the West in the 11-man Shrine Bowl, as the West defeated the East 22-13 for their fourth win in five years. The win for the West came despite a 12-catch, 155 yard, one touchdown day from East wide receiver Jon Baune. The West scored on touchdowns by Landon Smith (six-yard run), Adam Melom (three-yard run), and a 20-yard pass from Ross Merriman to Alex Cundiff. Leading 20-13 with time running down, a safety off a West punt put the game out of reach.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Quarterback Danny Ragsdale shook off an ankle injury that had him questionable for several weeks to lead the Bismarck Roughriders to a 69-40 win over the Omaha Beef in their NIFL Conference Semifinal matchup. Ragsdale finished the game going 16 for 20 with seven touchdowns and 183 yards passing, and leading the Roughriders to touchdowns on their other three drives of the game. Bismarck’s defense forced turnovers on two of Omaha’s first three possessions, giving the Roughriders an easy go of it early.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Darrel Erickson picked up a pair of wins and Dick Schultz won three of four modified events at Central States Raceway. Erickson won the consolation and feature races, John Englehardt earned his first win in the trophy dash, and Schultz won the first heat, trophy dash, and feature race in the modified stock car competition.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hack Wilson set the major-league single-season record with 191 RBIs in 1930 for the Chicago Cubs.

