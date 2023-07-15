SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 16

Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Minot, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Minot (2) 5 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Legion baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Tuesday, July 18

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 pm.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

Noon

KDKT (1410 AM) – District 1 tournament: Garrison vs. Belfield-South Heart

MLB

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakes

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Crayon 301

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals

CYCLING

5:55 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 15

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Genesis Scottish Open

11 p.m.

CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Genesis Scottish Open

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Kaulig Companies Championship

1:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Dana Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Barbasol Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

MLB

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets or San Diego at Philadelphia

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Oakland

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Seattle or Minnesota at Oakland (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at L.A. Angels

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

3 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn vs. Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit vs. Indiana

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah vs. Houston

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami vs. Portland

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta vs. Dallas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon

11 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Doubles Championship

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Thanks to placing in the top five in cow cutting (third), light rifle (first) and trap shooting (fourth) in the state competitions, Mikaela Miller of Century High School earned her second straight trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Springs, Wyoming.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Virgil Hill used his speed to score a one-sided unanimous decision over Donny Lalonde in front of an estimated 3,500 fans at CanWest Global Park in Winnipeg, Canada. Judges Eddie Obregon and Robert Tapper scored the fight as 98-91 for Hill and Ray Corona marked a 99-90 card for Hill, putting a 49th win in the left column for Hill to just four losses for the former WBC light heavyweight champion.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Thirteen Bismarck swimmers qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic regional swim meet at the state long course championships in Jamestown, led by, including others, Terri Leupp, Mark and Rick Elsbernd, Mike Swanberg, and Jeff Western across the 11- and 12-year old and the 13- to 17-year-old groups.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Harmon Killebrew is the Minnesota Twins' career RBI leader with 1,540. Kent Hrbek is second on the list with 1,086 and Kirby Puckett third with 1,085.

