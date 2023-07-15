SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 16
Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Minot, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Minot (2) 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Legion baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.
Tuesday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.; Williston at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Class B District 6 tournament at Hazen.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 pm.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
Noon
KDKT (1410 AM) – District 1 tournament: Garrison vs. Belfield-South Heart
MLB
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakes
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Crayon 301
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals
CYCLING
5:55 a.m.
PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 15
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Genesis Scottish Open
11 p.m.
CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Genesis Scottish Open
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Kaulig Companies Championship
1:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Dana Open
3 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Barbasol Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — Saratoga Live
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
MLB
11:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets or San Diego at Philadelphia
3 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Oakland
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Seattle or Minnesota at Oakland (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at L.A. Angels
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans
3 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn vs. Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit vs. Indiana
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah vs. Houston
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami vs. Portland
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta vs. Dallas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon
11 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon, Doubles Championship
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Thanks to placing in the top five in cow cutting (third), light rifle (first) and trap shooting (fourth) in the state competitions, Mikaela Miller of Century High School earned her second straight trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Springs, Wyoming.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Virgil Hill used his speed to score a one-sided unanimous decision over Donny Lalonde in front of an estimated 3,500 fans at CanWest Global Park in Winnipeg, Canada. Judges Eddie Obregon and Robert Tapper scored the fight as 98-91 for Hill and Ray Corona marked a 99-90 card for Hill, putting a 49th win in the left column for Hill to just four losses for the former WBC light heavyweight champion.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Thirteen Bismarck swimmers qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic regional swim meet at the state long course championships in Jamestown, led by, including others, Terri Leupp, Mark and Rick Elsbernd, Mike Swanberg, and Jeff Western across the 11- and 12-year old and the 13- to 17-year-old groups.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harmon Killebrew is the Minnesota Twins' career RBI leader with 1,540. Kent Hrbek is second on the list with 1,086 and Kirby Puckett third with 1,085.
