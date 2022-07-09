Morning Kickoff - July 10, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, July 10

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors vs. Mandan Chiefs (11:30 a.m.) and Perham, Minn. (2 p.m.) at Jamestown; Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo tournament.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Monday, July 11

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark, Municipal Ballpark; Garrison at Bismarck Scarlets, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Games at Bismarck High School, 6/8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Games at Fargo Davies, 6/8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, July 13

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at West Fargo, 5 p.m.; Aberdeen, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 4 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Quaker State 400

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA Elias Cup Finals

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 9

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Scottish Open

11 a.m.

CBS — PGA Scottish Open

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Players Championship

1:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Barbasol Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at N.Y. Mets or Washington at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Texas

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego or Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 MLB All-Star Selection Show

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

2 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana vs. Sacramento

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. New York

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Washington vs. Phoenix

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Denver vs. Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State vs. San Antonio

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota vs. Memphis

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship

11 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Doubles Championship

WNBA

Noon

ABC — WNBA All-Star Game

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Mandan Chiefs bounced back from an early deficit to beat Pierre in the Pierre tournament, edging the home squad 9-6. Aaron Janz and Dwight Mack each hit triples, while Jackson Wenstrom knocked in three runs and Parker Harm had two RBIs. The Chiefs trailed 4-0 after the first two innings, then put up a four spot in the third and added four more runs in the sixth.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Senators had a nice day at the Williston tournament, dropping 12 runs in back-to-back games in wins over Velva and Plentywood, Montana. The Senators defeated Velva 12-4, and Lee Christiansen, Eric Saxvik, and Nick Seifert all had big days at the plate. Christiansen was 3-3, Saxvik had a double as part of a two-hit game and Seifert was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles. In game two, Seifert hit a home run and tripled, John Hinton was 2-for-3, and Dan Lipetzky was 2-for-3 and threw five innings of two-hit ball in the 12-1 win over Plentywood.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 6-2 win against Miles City, Mont., gave Bismarck righty Gary Van Huevelen his seventh win of the Legion season. Van Heuvelen yielded single runs to Miles City in the first and ninth innings, between which Bismarck was kept quiet until the sixth, when they broke through with a two-running inning, and the eighth, where they dropped a four-spot. Scott Hewitt, Glen Schmalz and Randy Will each had two hits in the win, with Will also notching a pair of RBIs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Eddie Collins holds the major-league career record with 512 sacrifice hits.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com