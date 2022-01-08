Morning Kickoff - Jan. 9, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 9

College basketball: Miles at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Dawson at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Dawson at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Chicago at Minnesota

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Baltimore

3:25 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Arizona

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Memphis

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Colorado

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida State

CBSSN — La Salle at Fordham

ESPNU — Wichita State at South Florida

Noon

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Caroina State at Miami

FS1 — Iowa at Nebraska

2 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

4 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

GOLF

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions

NBA

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Golden State

NFL

Noon

CBS — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

FOX — Chicago at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

CBS — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo

FOX — San Francisco at L.A. Rams

7:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at St. Louis

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Final; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Augustana junior and former Bismarck High standout Alex Feeney was named the NSIC player of the week after averaging 18.5 points and eight rebounds in wins over St. Cloud State and Concordia-St. Paul. She piled on with six blocks, three assists and three steals in the pair of victories.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): John Zasada of Moorhead, Minn., won the Capital Racquet and Fitness Center’s Holiday Tournament’s 5.0 singles bracket with a 10-6 victory over Greg Welch of Mandan. An all-Bismarck duo of Jerry Horner and Tom Homer won the 5.0 doubles round robin.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A cross-town rivalry game went the way of Bismarck Junior College, as the Mystics claimed a 20-point victory over Mary College, 87-67. Top scoring honors for the game went to Mary College’s Dave Drechsler, who had a 20-point second half to close with 29 points overall. Mike Stoy was the scoring champ for the Mystics with a tidy 20 on the night.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings and Bears have played 120 times, with Minnesota leading the all-time series 62-56-2.

