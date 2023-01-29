Morning Kickoff - Jan. 30, 2023

SCHEDULE

Monday, Jan. 30

College men’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Max at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Central McLean at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Minot at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy-Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Mandan

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

ESPNU — North Carolina Central at Norfolk State

8 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Jackson State at Southern

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Maryland

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisiana State

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Portland

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Though they outshot the visiting Jamestown Blue Jays 38-15, the Bismarck Blizzard had to settle for a hard-fought 2-1 win over their conference rivals. Blue Jays goalie Carissa Finck turned aside 14 shots in the first period and 17 more in the second, as the team’s played their second 2-1 game of the year, with the first having been won by Jamestown, again thanks to Finck’s efforts (32 saves). Lauren Bischof scored in the first period and Haleigh Springan in the second to lead Bismarck to the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A 12-minute delay due to a power outage didn’t slow down the Bismarck Bobcats, as they earned a much-needed 3-2 win over AWHL North Division rival Billings. The Bobcats got first period goals from newcomer Shawn Bartlette and Filip Macejka to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, then extended their lead on a goal by Sean Nappo in the second. Billings scored the lone goal of the third, and Bismarck held on to the buzzer to seal the regulation win. Jeff Wilde made 27 saves for the Bobcats.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Wahoo McDaniel won the last two falls to win the feature match of the four-match All-Star Wrestling card at the Bismarck Civic Center. Dick Murdock stopped McDaniel in 9:20 to win the first fall, but McDaniel responded with wins in the second and third legs in 4:37 and 3:07 to claim his victory. In the other matches on the card, Bob Bruggers beat John Heideman in 11:27, George Scott beat Tinker Todd in 14:45, and Reg Parks defeated Billy Graham thanks to a disqualification.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Adam Vinatieri is the NFL's all-time playoff scoring leader with 238 points.

