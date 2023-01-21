Morning Kickoff - Jan. 22, 2013

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Jan. 22
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State, 5 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
High school boys basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
2 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Buffalo
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at San Francisco
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Michigan State at Indiana
FOX — Butler at Connecticut
Noon
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
2 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Houston
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
ESPNU — Massachusetts at Dayton
Noon
ABC — North Carolina State at Louisville
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA American Express
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
NFL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at San Francisco
NHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
6 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open (Taped)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Caydon Cymbaluk, Curt Zachmeier, Sam Ravnaas, and Konnor Peterson all had pins for Mandan, but it wasn’t quite enough as Minot edged out a 34-33 win over the Braves. Minot had a 7-6 advantage on Mandan in the wrestled matches, then got the win thanks to a Mandan forfeit at heavyweight.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Dakota Wizards made a trio of moves that included swapping players on and off injured reserve. Coming off injured reserve was Shawn Daniels, and going on was John Thomas. Also hitting the transaction list was Curtis McCants, who was waived by the team. McCants played just five games for the Wizards, averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 assists in those five games.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): A Mandan comeback effort against Dickinson Central fell just short, giving the Midgets their fifth straight win, 66-63. Down 10 points with a minute and a half to go, Mandan was led into a surprising comeback bid by Terry Porter, who scored five of his 15 points in that final stretch. The foul-heavy game saw five players foul out, three from Mandan and two from Dickinson.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ben Roethlisberger holds the NFL playoff single-game record with 47 passes completed in a 2021 playoff game against Cleveland.
