Morning Kickoff - Jan. 22, 2013

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 22

College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State, 5 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

High school boys basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Buffalo

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at San Francisco

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Michigan State at Indiana

FOX — Butler at Connecticut

Noon

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

2 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Houston

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

ESPNU — Massachusetts at Dayton

Noon

ABC — North Carolina State at Louisville

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA American Express

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

NFL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at San Francisco

NHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

6 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open (Taped)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Caydon Cymbaluk, Curt Zachmeier, Sam Ravnaas, and Konnor Peterson all had pins for Mandan, but it wasn’t quite enough as Minot edged out a 34-33 win over the Braves. Minot had a 7-6 advantage on Mandan in the wrestled matches, then got the win thanks to a Mandan forfeit at heavyweight.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Dakota Wizards made a trio of moves that included swapping players on and off injured reserve. Coming off injured reserve was Shawn Daniels, and going on was John Thomas. Also hitting the transaction list was Curtis McCants, who was waived by the team. McCants played just five games for the Wizards, averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 assists in those five games.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A Mandan comeback effort against Dickinson Central fell just short, giving the Midgets their fifth straight win, 66-63. Down 10 points with a minute and a half to go, Mandan was led into a surprising comeback bid by Terry Porter, who scored five of his 15 points in that final stretch. The foul-heavy game saw five players foul out, three from Mandan and two from Dickinson.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ben Roethlisberger holds the NFL playoff single-game record with 47 passes completed in a 2021 playoff game against Cleveland.

