Morning Kickoff - Jan. 17, 2021

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 17

College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18

College hockey: North Dakota at Denver, 8:07 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

High school boys basketball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Kansas City

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at New Orleans

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Iowa at Northwestern

Noon

BTN — Penn State at Purdue

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at Houston

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Massachusetts at Fordham

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dayton at George Washington

4 p.m.

ESPN — Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Lafayette College vs. Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Central Florida

Noon

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

SECN — Auburn at Florida

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Richmond

FS1 — Marquette at St. John's

PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA

2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

3 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona

4 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Sony Open

NBA

Noon

NBATV — New York at Boston

6 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Houston

9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at L.A. Clippers

NFL PLAYOFFS

2:05 p.m.

CBS — Cleveland at Kansas City

5:40 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans

NHL

11 a.m.

NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Florida

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Fourth-ranked Linton-HMB was in command from the get-go, rolling to a 58-45 victory over 10th-ranked Dickinson Trinity at the Civic Center Class B boys basketball jamboree. Kelsey Larson and Dereks Roemmich paced the winning Lions with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Alex Klug paced Trinity withe 13. Linton, which led 37-23 at halftime, improved to 13-0 with the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan outshot Century 32-14, but had to settle for a 1-1 tie on the road in West Region hockey. Century scored first with Brent Reinarts garnering a shorthanded goal in the middle of the second period. Mandan's Darin Ciavarella balanced the books in the middle of the third period. The overtime was scoreless as CHS goalie Scot Mickelson stopped five shots and Mandan's David Brandt turned away three Century attempts. The tie leaves Mandan 12-3-2 on the season. Century stands 5-8-2.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): A standing room-only crowd gathered in the Bismarck High School gym to watch the BHS Demons hand Minot a 23-19 dual loss. Thus ended the longest dual wrestling streak in North Dakota prep wrestling. The Magicians won 60 duals stretching back five seasons. BHS heavyweight Scott Hewitt clinched the win by battling to a 1-1 draw with the Magicians' Terry Bauer, the defending state Class A champion. The hotly-contested dual produced just two pins, one by Minot's Paul Hadeas at 126 pounds and the other by Bismarck's Andy Reimnitz, a 54-second job, at 138. The win gives BHS a 4-0 dual mark.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady holds the NFL career record with 75 playoff touchdown passes. Joe Montana is second on the list with 45.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Jan. 17

1961 — The Cincinnati Royals' 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson has 23 points and 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse, N.Y.

1971 — The first Super Bowl under the NFL-AFL merger ends with Baltimore rookie Jim O'Brien kicking a 32-yard field goal for a 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

1986 — Tim Witherspoon wins a majority decision over Tony Tubbs in Atlanta to win the WBA heavyweight title.

1988 — The Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns for the second straight year in the AFC championship game. Defensive back Jeremiah Castille strips running back Earnest Byner at the Denver 3-yard line with 65 seconds left in the game to preserve a 38-33 victory.

1995 — The NFL Rams announce they're leaving Southern California after 49 years and moving to St. Louis.

1996 — Detroit's Steve Yzerman becomes the 22nd player in NHL history to score 500 goals as the Red Wings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

2003 — Joe Nieuwendyk scores his 500th career goal in New Jersey's 2-1 victory over Carolina.

2004 — New Jersey's Patrik Elias ties an NHL record by scoring his fourth overtime goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Washington.

2010 — Jeremy Abbott earns a trip to the Olympics by winning his second national figuring skating title.

2011 — West Virginia of the Big East moves into the men's poll for the first time this season to tie the record of nine teams from one conference in the Top 25. There were nine Big East teams ranked for one week in January 2009.

2011 — No. 5 Pittsburgh scores the first 19 points only to lose the lead, then comes back behind Nasir Robinson's 21 points to hand No. 3 Syracuse its first loss with a 74-66 victory.

2014 — Five-time champion Serena Williams becomes the winningest woman at the Australian Open, notching career win No. 61 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daniela Hantuchova to reach the fourth round.

2016 — The Carolina Panthers surge to 31-0 halftime lead before barely holding off Seattle's relentless comeback, beating the Seahawks 31-24 to advance to the NFC championship game.

