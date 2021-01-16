Morning Kickoff - Jan. 17, 2021

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan outshot Century 32-14, but had to settle for a 1-1 tie on the road in West Region hockey. Century scored first with Brent Reinarts garnering a shorthanded goal in the middle of the second period. Mandan's Darin Ciavarella balanced the books in the middle of the third period. The overtime was scoreless as CHS goalie Scot Mickelson stopped five shots and Mandan's David Brandt turned away three Century attempts. The tie leaves Mandan 12-3-2 on the season. Century stands 5-8-2.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): A standing room-only crowd gathered in the Bismarck High School gym to watch the BHS Demons hand Minot a 23-19 dual loss. Thus ended the longest dual wrestling streak in North Dakota prep wrestling. The Magicians won 60 duals stretching back five seasons. BHS heavyweight Scott Hewitt clinched the win by battling to a 1-1 draw with the Magicians' Terry Bauer, the defending state Class A champion. The hotly-contested dual produced just two pins, one by Minot's Paul Hadeas at 126 pounds and the other by Bismarck's Andy Reimnitz, a 54-second job, at 138. The win gives BHS a 4-0 dual mark.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady holds the NFL career record with 75 playoff touchdown passes. Joe Montana is second on the list with 45.

