Morning Kickoff - Jan. 16, 2023

Monday, Jan. 16College hockey: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7 p.m.

Tuesday,

Jan. 17

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Legacy-Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Dickinson at Century-St., Mary’s, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

College hockey: Jamestown at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at United Tribes, 6 p.m.

NFL PLAYOFFS

7:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Tampa Bay

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Georgetown at Villanova

1 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Joseph’s at La Salle

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Purdue at Michigan State

3 p.m.

CBSSN — George Washington at George Mason

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky

FS1 — Morehouse at Howard

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama-Birmingham at Middle Tennessee

ESPNU — Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M

NBA

Noon

NBATV — Boston at Charlotte

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Atlanta

5 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Memphis

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at L.A. Lakers

NFL PLAYOFFS

7:15 p.m.

ABC and ESPN —Dallas at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, First Round (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, First Round

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck jumped out to a comfortable 37-21 halftime lead thanks to 11 points from Naomi Rust and maintained the lead the rest of the way in a 67-50 defeat of St. Mary’s. The win could not have been more different from the first matchup between the two teams, which had been a two-point game won by Bismarck. Rust finished the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Sydney Miller led St. Mary’s scoring attack with 13 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jenny Kranda hit a trio of treys on the way to a 15-point outing in a 49-47 Mandan win over Dickinson in overtime. Emina Sehalic had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Mandan. Miranda Boepple of Dickinson had a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double to lead Mandan’s losing performance.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mary College announced that athletic director and head basketball coach Frederick “Fritz” Fell would leave his post at the start of July, citing family obligations. Fell joined Mary College in July 1970 as the school’s first athletic director and basketball coach, and had at the time coached high school and college basketball teams to 199 wins and 103 losses during 13-and-a-half years of coaching.

Emmitt Smith holds the NFL career playoff rushing yardage record with 1,586 yards. Franco Harris is second on the list with 1,556.