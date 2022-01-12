Morning Kickoff - Jan. 13, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 13

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 8 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

College men’s basketball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Invitational.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century at Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

College indoor track: Mike Thorson Open, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 11 a.m.

College men’s basketball: Augustana at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Augustana at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Invitational.

College wrestling: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Manley Invitational, 10:30 a.m., West Fargo.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grafton.

High school girls wrestling: Turtle Mountain Invitational.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 16

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Legacy

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Washington State

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech

ESPN2 — Ohio State at Wisconsin

ESPNU — North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Rice at Western Kentucky

ESPN2 — Georgia State at South Alabama

ESPNU — Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at San Francisco

ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Oregon State at Southern California

FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Penn State

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon State

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Sony Open

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Denver

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Another close game went the way of the Dakota Wizards, as the D-League team was powered to a 105-103 win over Rio Grande by 26 points from Edwin Ubiles. (1/12)

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century’s volleyball squad went 2-1-1 at the North Dakota-South Dakota Challenge, as the Patriots beat Rapid City Central (15-4, 15-7), tied Rapid City Stevens (15-9, 9-15), lost to Hot Springs (12-15, 8-15), and beat Spearfish (15-8, 15-11). Amy Bergan led the Patriots with 21 kills, Sara Korte had 17 kills and seven blocks, and Amber McGuire had 31 assists in the four games. (1/12)

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s JV team proved themselves worthy of reaching the Stanton Invitational championship game with a 65-59 win over Golden Valley. They were joined in the final by home team Stanton, who knocked out Dodge 71-51. Greg Jarrett was the day’s high scorer for Bismarck, helping his team to the finals with 24 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Emmitt Smith is the NFL’s career leader in playoff rushing touchdowns with 19. Franco Harris and Thurman Thomas are second on the list with 16 apiece.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0