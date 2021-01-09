Morning kickoff - Jan. 10, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Jan. 10
College hockey: North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
College hockey: North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m, VFW Sports Center; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Bismarck Blizzard at Minot, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL PLAYOFFS
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Tennessee
3:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at New Orleans
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Pittsburgh
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
FOX — Providence at Xavier
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State
5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
CBSSN — Colgate at Boston
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington
SECN — Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — St. Joseph's at La Salle
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
4 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
5 p.m.
ESPNU — North Florida at Stetson
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
GOLF
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions
NBA
2 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Detroit
6 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Boston
NFL PLAYOFFS
12:05 p.m.
ABC — Baltimore at Tennessee
3:40 p.m.
CBS — Chicago at New Orleans
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Friday's action in the Bismarck Rotary wrestling tournament ended with Sturgis, S.D., galloping up on Bismarck's tail. Saturday the Demons turned things around with a strong wrestleback performance and went on to win the tournament by a comfortable 213-179 margin. Three BHS wrestlers were crowned as individual champions. Ryan Blees won at 130 pounds, Drew Spaulding won the 145-pound title and Nick Nelson claimed the heavyweight championship. Bismarck has won 21 titles in the 44-year history of the tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century was a team on a roll with six straight wins. St. Mary's was not impressed. The Saints dispatched the Patriots 64-61 in overtime. Anthony Hendrickson sent the game into overtime, pulling the Saints even at 52-52 with six seconds to play. Century's Tom Branca scored 17 points to take game scoring honors. Aaron Wald paced the Saints, who won their fifth in a row, with 16 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan, the state's second-ranked Class A basketball team, outscored visiting Bottineau 11-1 in the last six minutes of the third quarter and cruised to a 65-51 victory. Ron Crouse, with 17 points, and Chris Assel, with 13, fired the Mandan attack. Eric Wondrasek of Bottineau led all scorers with 23 points. With the win, Mandan pushed its record to 8-2. Bottineau dropped to 4-5.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jerry Rice is the NFL’s career leader in playoff touchdowns with 22. Emmitt Smith and Thurman Thomas are tied for second with 21.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Jan. 10
1972 — The longest winning streak in major professional sports ends when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-104. The Lakers had won 33 straight, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 39 points give Los Angeles its first loss since Oct. 31.
1980 — Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, gives up three goals in the first four minutes of the game and five in the first period. He's replaced and never plays in the NHL again.
1982 — Joe Montana's third touchdown pass of the game, a 6-yarder to Dwight Clark, with 51 seconds remaining, lifts the San Francisco 49ers to 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game.
1998 — Michelle Kwan receives eight perfect 6.0s out of nine marks for artistry in the free skate to win her second U.S. Figure Skating Championship in three years.
2002 — Todd Eldredge wins his sixth U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. After skipping two seasons of competition, Eldredge edges defending champion Tim Goebel.
2004 — Michelle Kwan wins her seventh straight title and eighth overall at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Only one of the sport's greats, Maribel Vinson, has more U.S. championships, with nine.
2009 — Arizona, the lone NFC team not to make it to a conference championship game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, gets to host its' first NFC championship game after a stunning 33-13 win at Carolina.
2010 — Karlos Dansby's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown in overtime gives the Arizona Cardinals a 51-45 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the highest-scoring playoff game in NFL history.
2011 — Top-ranked Auburn beats No. 2 Oregon 22-19 in the BCS title game. Wes Byrum's 19-yard field goal with no time left — his sixth career game-winning field goal — caps off a perfect, 14-0 season.
2015 — North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs 5 yards for the winning touchdown about a minute after Tre Roberson's 58-yard run puts Illinois State ahead, and the Bison became the first team to win four straight FCS championships with a 29-27 victory.
2015 — Tom Brady sets a career record for postseason touchdown passes, rallying New England from two 14-point deficits for a 35-31 victory over Baltimore. Brady breaks Joe Montana's record with 46 postseason TD passes and the Patriots reach their fourth straight AFC championship game.
2016 — Blair Walsh's 27-yard field goal try into the frigid wind for Minnesota hooks left with 22 seconds left, handing the Seattle Seahawks a 10-9 victory over the Vikings in their wild-card game.
2016 — Alex Ovechkin scores his 500th and 501st goals to become the 43rd NHL player to reach the milestone, and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-1.
2017 — FIFA expands the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament. There will be 16 three-team groups, with the top two advancing to a round of 32.
2017 — Baylor, playing as the No. 1 team for the first time in school history, loses to No. 10 West Virginia 89-68.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com