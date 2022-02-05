Morning Kickoff - Feb. 6, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 6

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 9 a.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa, 9 a.m. at Winona, Minn.

College wrestling: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

Monday, Feb. 7

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

BOWLING

4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA U.S. Open

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

Noon

CBS — Maryland at Ohio State

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State

ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Tennessee at Connecticut

Noon

SECN — Florida at Georgia

1 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona

2 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona State

5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour PIF Saudi International

5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour PIF Saudi International

Noon

GOLF — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver

5 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers

NFL

2 p.m.

ABC and ESPN — Pro Bowl

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century held first place after the first day of competition in the Century boys swimming invitational. The Patriots held first place in the 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 breast to tally 962.5 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): After recovering from a knee injury, U-Mary men’s basketball player James Gould returned to help the team to a 9-4 mark over a 13-game stretch which also included a five-game winning streak. Gould’s return to the lineup included a last-second bucket that pushed the Marauders to a 76-74 win over Mayville State.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Eight made free throws in the final three minutes of regulation sank the Mary College Marauders in a 77-73 loss to Mayville State. The high-scoring duo of Jim Hughes and Dave Drechsler were held to just 25 points for the Marauders, matching a season-low mark as the Comets broke a four-game Mary win streak.

TRIVIA ANSWER

James White of the New England Patriots holds the Super Bowl record with 14 receptions in Super Bowl LI as the Patriots beat Atlanta 34-28.

