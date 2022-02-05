Morning Kickoff - Feb. 6, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Feb. 6
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 9 a.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa, 9 a.m. at Winona, Minn.
College wrestling: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
Monday, Feb. 7
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA U.S. Open
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
Noon
CBS — Maryland at Ohio State
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Tennessee at Connecticut
Noon
SECN — Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Arizona
2 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona State
5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
GOLF
2:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour PIF Saudi International
5 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour PIF Saudi International
Noon
GOLF — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver
5 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas
8 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers
NFL
2 p.m.
ABC and ESPN — Pro Bowl
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century held first place after the first day of competition in the Century boys swimming invitational. The Patriots held first place in the 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 breast to tally 962.5 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): After recovering from a knee injury, U-Mary men’s basketball player James Gould returned to help the team to a 9-4 mark over a 13-game stretch which also included a five-game winning streak. Gould’s return to the lineup included a last-second bucket that pushed the Marauders to a 76-74 win over Mayville State.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Eight made free throws in the final three minutes of regulation sank the Mary College Marauders in a 77-73 loss to Mayville State. The high-scoring duo of Jim Hughes and Dave Drechsler were held to just 25 points for the Marauders, matching a season-low mark as the Comets broke a four-game Mary win streak.
TRIVIA ANSWER
James White of the New England Patriots holds the Super Bowl record with 14 receptions in Super Bowl LI as the Patriots beat Atlanta 34-28.
