Morning Kickoff - Feb. 27, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 27

College baseball: University of Mary at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, 12 p.m. (2)

College men’s basketball: NJCAA Division II Region 13 Tournament at United Tribes: championship game, 3 p.m.; NJCAA Division I Region XIII Tournament, semifinals: Bismarck State College at North Dakota State College of Science, 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls: University of Mary vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. NJCAA Division I Region XIII Tournament, semifinals.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Missouri-St. Louis, Noon, at Topeka, Kan.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Augustana, 9 a.m. at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday, Feb. 28

College basketball: NSIC tournament semifinals.

College baseball: University of Mary at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, 3 p.m.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: TheWise Power 400

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Arizona Nationals

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA Tournament of Champions

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Georgetown

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston

1 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Michigan

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Wichita State at Memphis

USA — George Washington at George Mason

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Temple

3 p.m.

CBS — Ohio State at Maryland

CBSSN — East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Greensboro

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Montana State at Montana

FS1 — St. John's at DePaul

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Minnesota

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame

FS1 — DePaul at Creighton

SECN — Missouri at Florida

Noon

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at West Virginia

1 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Providence at Connecticut

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Tennessee

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia Tech

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Honda Classic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Cologuard Classic

NBC — PGA Honda Classic

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

Noon

ABC — Philadelphia at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Utah at Phoenix

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Golden State

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at L.A. Lakers

NHL

Noon

NHLN — Edmonton at Carolina

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim

TENNIS

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s girls basketball team avenged an earlier 20-point loss, nailed down the third seed in the West Region tournament, and extended their winning streak to six games by knocking off top-ranked

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A Belarus Olympic athlete abruptly left the Winter Games after a drug test found steroid levels more than 300 times the legal limit in his system. The IOC punished Belarus for allowing the athlete to leave the Games by suspending their Olympic committee from grants and other support and kicked the Belarus team leader, Yaroslav Barichko, out of the games until an investigation into the matter was completed.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Watford City won just one individual title (Randy Bruins at 145 pounds), but the Wolves easily breezed to a Class B wrestling title, earning 63 points to outdistance second-place Napoleon’s 41.5 tallies. Defending champion Belcourt was relegated to third with 40.5 points. Despite only having three wrestlers, New Salem took fourth with 37 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ted Williams is the major-league career leader in on-base percentage at .481. Babe Ruth is second on the list at .473.

