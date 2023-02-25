SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 26

College baseball: University of Mary at Metro State (Colo.), 1 p.m.

College basketball: NSIC tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College indoor track: NSIC Indoor Championships at Mankato, Minn.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 3 p.m.; United Tribes at NDSCS, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 1 p.m.; United Tribes at NDSCS, 2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Northwest Missouri State at Washburn, Kan., 9:30 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Fort Hays State (Kan.) at Washburn, 1:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. St. Cloud State at Virginia, Minn., 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

College basketball: NSIC tournament semifinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 first-round games.

College basketball: NSIC tournament championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Pala Casino 400

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Illinois at Ohio State

USA — Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at Northern Iowa

FOX — Providence at Georgetown

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Memphis

USA — Davidson at Duquesne

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulane

3 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Colorado

ESPN2 — Drake at Bradley

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa

5 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

6 p.m.

ESPNU — California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina

Noon

ESPNU — Memphis at Southern Methoidist

1 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Iowa

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Hero Indian Open

Noon

CW —LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba

GOLF — PGA Honda Classic

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Honda Classic

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Toronto

NBA

Noon

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

2:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Dallas

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Denver

NHL

Noon

NHLN — Washington at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

XFL

3 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Orlando

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at Houston

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Top-seeded Century breezed past Hazen-Beulah 12-0 in the quarterfinal round of the West Region hockey tournament. Paul Clayburgh had his first career hat trick for the Patriots, while Alec Rauhauser had a goal and an assist. Century led 2-0 less than four minutes in, finished the first period with a 4-0 lead, scored five goals in the second, and finished with a three-goal third.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Led by sophomore point guard Cassidy Jones’ team-high 12 points and tough defense, Standing Rock rallied for a 44-42 District 9 title game victory over Elgin-New Leipzig. The game-winning basket was scored by freshman Terra Fisher on a breakaway layup with 1:35 to play.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck moved one step closer to running an interscholastic hockey team with a unanimous vote from the Bismarck School Board during their Friday meeting. With the approval, only funding estimated around $35,000 for an artificial ice rink would stand in the way of the program’s existence. The Bismarck hockey team was slated to join the Durum Conference, which included conference rivals such as Park River, Jamestown, Cando and Bottineau.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Justin Verlander is the major leagues' active career wins leader with 244. Zack Greinke is second on the list with 223.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com