SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 20

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 8:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 6:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Region 5 Tournament, Mandan High School, quarterfinals: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 9 Flasher, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Standing Rock, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 7 New Salem-Almont, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Central McLean vs. No. 6 Center-Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Region 5 Tournament, Mandan High School: semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Fargo North-South at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament first round: Wayne State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College baseball: U-Mary at Regis (Colo.), 3 p.m.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at West Virginia

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Alabama A&M

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio State at Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NHL

Noon

NHLN — Anaheim at Florida

TENNIS

2 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The University of North Dakota’s Zane Gothberg was named defensive player of the week in the WCHA, after the Sioux’s freshman goaltender yielded just three goals on 65 shots against for a .954 series save percentage against Nebraska-Omaha.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High took first place at the Lupo Invitational, beating second-place Minot 149.625-148.025. Kari Nolz of Bismarck was first in the all-around with a total of 37.575, with Amy Ryan of Minot (37.5) and teammate Tiffany Tello (37.375) hot on her heels. Nolz was first on the bars, Tello was first on beam and vault, and Kaitlyn Towery of Minot, eighth in the all-around, was first in floor exercise.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A monster night from Tom Petrik led Bismarck to an 86-69 win over Fort Yates in boys basketball. Petrik pumped in 30 points, by far a game high, by hitting 14 of his 20 attempts from the field, while also grabbing 13 rebounds, collecting five steals, and blocking three shots. He scored all of his 30 points in the first three quarters before going scoreless in the fourth as the Demons built a big lead.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dave Schultz set the NHL single-season record with 471 penalty minutes in 1974-75 for the Philadelphia Flyers.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com