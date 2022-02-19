Morning Kickoff - Feb. 20, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 20

College baseball: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 1 p.m. (2).

College men’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 1 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 1 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 9 a.m. at Fargo.

Monday, Feb. 21

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan.

College baseball: University of Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 12 p.m. (2).

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

College basketball: NSIC tournament first round games.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Daytona 500

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Michigan at Wisconsin

ESPN — Houston at Wichita State

FS1 — Providence at Butler

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Missouri State at Northern Iowa

1:30 p.m.

USA — George Mason at Fordham

2 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

3 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at San Jose State

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Southern California

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson

ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

Noon

ABC — Tennessee at South Carolina

BTN — Purdue at Rutgers

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

CBSSN — Georgetown at Connecticut

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas State

SECN — Florida at Louisiana State

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Tulane

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Genesis Invitational

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Genesis Invitational

GOLF — PGA Champions Chubb Classic

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TBS and TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, Cleveland

NHL

Noon

NHLN — Carolina at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ty Breuer of Mandan was the lone North Dakota event winner at the PRCA rodeo as he scored 79 points to claim the bareback title over Joe Gunderson of Agar, South Dakota. Entries from South Dakota won the tie-down roping contest, the Saddle bronc competition, and the team roping trial.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): It took seven rounds, but the Bobcats outlasted the tenacious Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4-3 in a shootout. Jon Rudnick scored the winning goal in the skills competition and assisted on Bismarck’s first goal of the game.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck came second in a seven-team gymnastics meet, finishing six points behind first-place Minot (87.8 to 81.41). Cindy Bride (21.98) came in first in the intermediate all-around and Linda Nayes (19.02) finished third.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ed Macauley of the Boston Celtics was the MVP of the 1951 All-Star Game, scoring 20 points as the East beat the West 111-94 at Boston Garden.

