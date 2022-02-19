Morning Kickoff - Feb. 20, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Feb. 20
College baseball: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 1 p.m. (2).
College men’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 3 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 1 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 1 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 9 a.m. at Fargo.
Monday, Feb. 21
Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan.
College baseball: University of Mary at Lindenwood (Mo.), 12 p.m. (2).
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Class B girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
College basketball: NSIC tournament first round games.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Daytona 500
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Michigan at Wisconsin
ESPN — Houston at Wichita State
FS1 — Providence at Butler
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Missouri State at Northern Iowa
1:30 p.m.
USA — George Mason at Fordham
2 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
3 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at San Jose State
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Southern California
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College
CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson
ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia
SECN — Georgia at Auburn
Noon
ABC — Tennessee at South Carolina
BTN — Purdue at Rutgers
1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
CBSSN — Georgetown at Connecticut
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas
2 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State
3 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas State
SECN — Florida at Louisiana State
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at Tulane
SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Genesis Invitational
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Genesis Invitational
GOLF — PGA Champions Chubb Classic
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TBS and TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, Cleveland
NHL
Noon
NHLN — Carolina at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ty Breuer of Mandan was the lone North Dakota event winner at the PRCA rodeo as he scored 79 points to claim the bareback title over Joe Gunderson of Agar, South Dakota. Entries from South Dakota won the tie-down roping contest, the Saddle bronc competition, and the team roping trial.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): It took seven rounds, but the Bobcats outlasted the tenacious Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4-3 in a shootout. Jon Rudnick scored the winning goal in the skills competition and assisted on Bismarck’s first goal of the game.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck came second in a seven-team gymnastics meet, finishing six points behind first-place Minot (87.8 to 81.41). Cindy Bride (21.98) came in first in the intermediate all-around and Linda Nayes (19.02) finished third.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ed Macauley of the Boston Celtics was the MVP of the 1951 All-Star Game, scoring 20 points as the East beat the West 111-94 at Boston Garden.
