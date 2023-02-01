Morning Kickoff - Feb. 2, 2023

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 2

College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open.

College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Augustana, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan triangular, 4 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school boys wrestling: Valley City Duals, 5 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Center-Stanton at Max

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:20 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Century

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern

FS1 — Wisconsin at Ohio State

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State

FS1 — Washington at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

10 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Southern Cal

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl Practice

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Shrine Bowl

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Cleveland

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee

NFL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ali Wolf scored 18 points for Strasburg-Zeeland in its 49-48 win over South Border. Morgan Schnabel led the Mustangs with 14 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): James Fries scored 20 points for Gackle-Streeter in a 67-48 win over Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock. Paul Zenker added 15 points for the Orioles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Wing beat Selfridge 52-42. Dallas Eckholm led the winners with 13 points. Selfridge got a game-high 18 points from Matt Wuitschick.

TRIVIA ANSWER

John Stockton set the NBA single-season assists record with 1,164 in 1990-91.

