Morning Kickoff - Feb. 2, 2023

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 2
College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open.
College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Augustana, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck Duals, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan triangular, 4 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
High school boys wrestling: Valley City Duals, 5 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Center-Stanton at Max
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:20 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Century
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern
FS1 — Wisconsin at Ohio State
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State
FS1 — Washington at UCLA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
10 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Southern Cal
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior Bowl Practice
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Shrine Bowl
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Cleveland
9 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee
NFL
6 p.m.
ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ali Wolf scored 18 points for Strasburg-Zeeland in its 49-48 win over South Border. Morgan Schnabel led the Mustangs with 14 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): James Fries scored 20 points for Gackle-Streeter in a 67-48 win over Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock. Paul Zenker added 15 points for the Orioles.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Wing beat Selfridge 52-42. Dallas Eckholm led the winners with 13 points. Selfridge got a game-high 18 points from Matt Wuitschick.
TRIVIA ANSWER
John Stockton set the NBA single-season assists record with 1,164 in 1990-91.
