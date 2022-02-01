Morning Kickoff - Feb. 2, 2022

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Feb. 2

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 3

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Century, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7:30 p.m.

College indoor track: Bison Open, Fargo.

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown Duals, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo. 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Saturday, Feb. 5

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.

College indoor track: Bison Open, Fargo.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Valley City State, 9 a.m. and Minnesota-Crookston, 4:30 p.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Winona State, 3:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 2 p.m., Armory; U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Williston, 3:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Watford City triangular, 1 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Minot, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Carrington, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, Feb. 6

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 9 a.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa, 9 a.m. at Winona, Minn.

College wrestling: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Clemson

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

CBSSN — Butler at Xavier

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commionwealth

ESPN2 — Syracuse at North Carolina State

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

SECN — Florida at Missouri

9 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — National Signing Day

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl Practice

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — National Signing Day

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl Practice

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at New York

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Utah

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Washington

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Chicago

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A late free throw by DeWayne Liggins helped Bismarck State’s men’s basketball team to a 73-72 win over Dawson, shortly before the Mystics’ women’s hoopsters had an easier time with a 74-53 win over the Dawson team. A 26-point, 13-rebound double-double for BSC post Garet Tucker was enough to push the Mystics to the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jon Weisgerber protected the Century Patriots’ 2-1 victory over Minot, as the junior goalie made a number of key saves on Magician chances late in the game. Century got both of its goals in the second, with Jeremy Walth hitting twine 34 seconds into the period and Dave Mickelson following up shortly thereafter. Minot scored its only goal 23 seconds into the third.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Free-throw shooting saved St. Mary’s bacon as the Saints took down defending state champion Minot 67-62. Jim Weisgerber nailed both ends of his trip to the line with 28 seconds left, and Dave Clark put the contest away with two more free points with three ticks left on the clock.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Franco Harris holds the career record with 101 attempts in four Super Bowls for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Emmitt Smith is second on the list with 70 carries in three Super Bowl appearances.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

