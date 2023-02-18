SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 19

College women’s tennis: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.

Monday, Feb. 20

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 8:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 6:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament, Mandan High School, quarterfinals: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 9 Flasher, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Standing Rock, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 7 New Salem-Almont, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Central McLean vs. No. 6 Center-Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Daytona 500

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Central Florida

Noon

CBS — Ohio State at Purdue

ESPN — North Carolina at North Carolina State

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at Southern Illinois

ESPNU — Tulsa at Temple

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Houston

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at Drake

4 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska

5 p.m.

ESPNU — East Tennessee State at Furman

6 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Washington State

8 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Boise State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

ESPNU — UCLA vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

4 p.m.

ESPN — Florida State vs. Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State vs. Central Florida

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour International Series

Noon

GOLF — PGA Genesis Invitational

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Genesis Invitational

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TBS and TNT — NBA All-Star Draft

7:30 p.m.

TBS and TNT — NBA All-Star Game

NHL

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Arizona

TENNIS

2 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Finals; Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

XFL

2 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at San Antonio

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at D.C.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The University of Mary softball team picked up a pair of wins in its season-opening trip to Las Vegas, beating the Academy of Arts 6-1 and Sonoma State 10-7. The Marauders got home runs from Brittney Hadley, Julissa Perales and Demaree Rodriguez against Academy of Arts. In the win over Sonoma State, Taylor Mendez and Kristin Ormsby each had three runs batted in.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century’s boys basketball team won their final home game at the Century gymnasium, 96-57 over Belcourt, as they would move to a new facility the next season. Century held Belcourt to a 27.3 percent shooting outing in the second half, allowing just 24 points while the Patriots put up 51. Andy Miller of the Patriots was the lone player to reach 20 points, as he tossed in 23 to lead all scorers. Century out-rebounded Belcourt 48-32, with each team’s leading rebounder(s) grabbing eight apiece, with Dana Roller and Trent Johnson leading Century.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Raising their season record to 14-1, Bismarck Junior College’s wrestling team downed Minot State, 24-16. The loss was Minot State’s second of the season in fifteen duals. Mark Sandoval (118), Mike Reimnitz (142), Gary Hoffman (158), and Kreig Zitzman won by decision for the Mystics. Andy Reimnitz pinned Minot State’s Don Holwenger for the lone pin victory for either team, and Bismarck’s Dalfin Blaske won by forfeit in the heavyweight slot.

