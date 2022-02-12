Morning Kickoff - Feb. 13, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 13

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

College men’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Miles at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Williston State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

5 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Connecticut at St. John's

Noon

CBS — Maryland at Purdue

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

ESPNU — Alabama-Birmingham at Old Dominion

FS1 — Nebraska at Iowa

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago

FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Miami

CBSSN — Duquesne at Massachusetts

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Georgia

ESPNU — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — Central Florida at South Florida

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Connecticut at Marquette

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Classic

9 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Noon

GOLF — PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

1 p.m.

ABC — Atlanta at Boston

NFL

5 p.m.

NBC — Super Bowl LVI: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Finals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State forward Sasha Golus was named Mon-Dak player of the week, after the freshman forward scored 32 points, collected 19 rebounds, dished out six assists, grabbed nine steals, and blocked two shots in two games.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): After struggling in recent weeks, the United Tribes men’s basketball team took out some frustrations in a 108-79 demolition of Minot State-Bottineau. The Thunderbirds hit on nine of 18 three-point attempts in the first half, while MSU-Bottineau attempted 18 and made zero. Hot-shooting Randy Holtusen dropped 34 to lead all scorers in the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Catcher Josh Gibson and first baseman Walter “Buck” Leonard were inducted in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, after a nine-man committee screened those stars of the Negro Leagues who were banned from competing in the major leagues during the height of their careers. Gibson and Leonard were the second and third Negro League players to be inducted, after Satchel Paige in 1971. (2/12)

TRIVIA ANSWER

L.C. Greenwood holds the NFL career record with five sacks in four career Super Bowl games. He also holds the Super Bowl single-game record, getting four in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-17 win over Dallas in Super Bowl X.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0