Morning Kickoff - Feb. 10, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 10

College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

Friday, Feb. 11

College hockey: Jamestown (D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College indoor track: Jackrabbits Indoor Classic, Brookings, S.D.

College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College softball: Bismarck State vs. Miles, 6 p.m. at Minot.

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school boys basketball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Legacy at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan triangular, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Pierre, S.D.; Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: West Region tournament at Jamestown.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Feb. 12

College hockey: Colorado College at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College indoor track: Jackrabbits Indoor Classic, Brookings, S.D.

College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College softball: Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 9 p.m. at Minot.

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Jamestown.

High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Feb. 13

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at Towson

ESPNU — Mount St. Mary's at Wagner

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Alabama-Birmingham

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — South Carolina-Upstate at Longwood

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific at Gonzaga

ESPN — Purdue at Michigan

ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon

FS1 — Arizona at Washington State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Brigham Young at Loyola Marymount

FS1 — Arizona State at Washington

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan State

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Louisiana State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Classic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Washington

9 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix

NFL

8 p.m.

ABC and NFLN — NFL Honors

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Big man Garet Tucker was up for whatever his team needed him for as the Bismarck State Mystics calmly played past United Tribes, 87-74, shortly after the women’s squads for both schools played to a 97-61 win in Bismarck’s favor. Tucker scored 26 points and collected 11 rebounds as the Mystics avenged a loss to the Thunderbirds from earlier on in the season.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Baseball in Minnesota had life breathed back into it as the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit that would have brought about the contraction of the Minnesota Twins by Major League Baseball.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A Minnesota native, Wayne Burkel of Greenbush, drove a Polaris snowmobile to victory in the Class IV modified race to take overall honors at the largest-ever race day at Central States Raceway. More than 3,000 fans turned out for two days of snowmobile racing.

TRIVIA ANSWER

John Riggins holds the Super Bowl single-game record with 38 rushing attempts for 166 yards in the Redskins’ 27-17 Super Bowl XVII win over the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 30, 1983 at the Rose Bowl.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

