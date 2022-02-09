Morning Kickoff - Feb. 10, 2022

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 10
College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
People are also reading…
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
Friday, Feb. 11
College hockey: Jamestown (D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College indoor track: Jackrabbits Indoor Classic, Brookings, S.D.
College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College softball: Bismarck State vs. Miles, 6 p.m. at Minot.
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
High school boys basketball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Legacy at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan triangular, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Pierre, S.D.; Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, 6 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Feb. 12
College hockey: Colorado College at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College indoor track: Jackrabbits Indoor Classic, Brookings, S.D.
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College softball: Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 9 p.m. at Minot.
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school boys wrestling: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Feb. 13
College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 1 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 1 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — William & Mary at Towson
ESPNU — Mount St. Mary's at Wagner
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Alabama-Birmingham
ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
ESPNU — South Carolina-Upstate at Longwood
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Pacific at Gonzaga
ESPN — Purdue at Michigan
ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon
FS1 — Arizona at Washington State
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Brigham Young at Loyola Marymount
FS1 — Arizona State at Washington
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio State
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Louisiana State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin
GOLF
2:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Classic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Washington
9 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix
NFL
8 p.m.
ABC and NFLN — NFL Honors
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Big man Garet Tucker was up for whatever his team needed him for as the Bismarck State Mystics calmly played past United Tribes, 87-74, shortly after the women’s squads for both schools played to a 97-61 win in Bismarck’s favor. Tucker scored 26 points and collected 11 rebounds as the Mystics avenged a loss to the Thunderbirds from earlier on in the season.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Baseball in Minnesota had life breathed back into it as the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit that would have brought about the contraction of the Minnesota Twins by Major League Baseball.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): A Minnesota native, Wayne Burkel of Greenbush, drove a Polaris snowmobile to victory in the Class IV modified race to take overall honors at the largest-ever race day at Central States Raceway. More than 3,000 fans turned out for two days of snowmobile racing.
TRIVIA ANSWER
John Riggins holds the Super Bowl single-game record with 38 rushing attempts for 166 yards in the Redskins’ 27-17 Super Bowl XVII win over the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 30, 1983 at the Rose Bowl.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com