Morning Kickoff - Dec. 4, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Dec. 4

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 5

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

College hockey: Williston State at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College wrestling: At McDowell Activity Center: Dickinson State vs. Concordia, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A heroic 44-save outing by Aaron Nelson wasn’t quite enough for the Bobcats to beat Aberdeen, as Bismarck took a 3-1 loss to the Wings. Mike Dockry tied the game at 1-1 for the Bobcats on a goal assisted by Levi Blom and Joe Giordano on the power play, but Bismarck couldn’t find another goal in them. Aberdeen went ahead on a goal at 13:33 by Peter Krieger in the third period, and iced the win with an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left. It was a penalty-heavy game, as the teams combined for 25 minor penalties and a Bismarck player was ejected.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Team North Dakota won twice in the final day of the Junior B curling national tournament’s pool play to finish with a 3-2 overall record and a third-place finish in its pool. North Dakota defeated Wisconsin 10-3 and beat defending champion Alaska 5-4 in an extra end. Duluth, Minn., and Chilsom, Minn., won their pools and played for the title, with the champion advancing to the World B championships in Denmark.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High posted its second win of the young season thanks to a big third quarter over host Williston, 64-51. Tom Petrik had a double-double for the Demons with 25 points and 10 rebounds, with Mark Swanson adding 18 points for the road team. John Holt just missed joining Petrik in counting a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Bismarck had a 32-30 lead after two quarters and widened their lead to 48-38 after the third.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The New York Jets have an 8-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings in their all-time series.

