Morning Kickoff - Dec. 4, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Dec. 4

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 5

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

College hockey: Williston State at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College wrestling: At McDowell Activity Center: Dickinson State vs. Concordia, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Dickinson State, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Minnesota

KMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Chicago

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Indianapolis at Dallas

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon

ABC — Michigan vs. Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPNU — South Alabama at Alabama-Birmingham

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John's at Iowa State

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Washington State

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Investec SA Open Championship

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Hero World Challenge

Noon

NBC — PGA Hero World Challenge

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Portland

NFL

Noon

CBS — N.Y. Jets at Minnesota

FOX —Green Bay at Chicago

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Cincinnati

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas

NHL

2 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Dallas

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at NY Islanders

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A heroic 44-save outing by Aaron Nelson wasn’t quite enough for the Bobcats to beat Aberdeen, as Bismarck took a 3-1 loss to the Wings. Mike Dockry tied the game at 1-1 for the Bobcats on a goal assisted by Levi Blom and Joe Giordano on the power play, but Bismarck couldn’t find another goal in them. Aberdeen went ahead on a goal at 13:33 by Peter Krieger in the third period, and iced the win with an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left. It was a penalty-heavy game, as the teams combined for 25 minor penalties and a Bismarck player was ejected.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Team North Dakota won twice in the final day of the Junior B curling national tournament’s pool play to finish with a 3-2 overall record and a third-place finish in its pool. North Dakota defeated Wisconsin 10-3 and beat defending champion Alaska 5-4 in an extra end. Duluth, Minn., and Chilsom, Minn., won their pools and played for the title, with the champion advancing to the World B championships in Denmark.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High posted its second win of the young season thanks to a big third quarter over host Williston, 64-51. Tom Petrik had a double-double for the Demons with 25 points and 10 rebounds, with Mark Swanson adding 18 points for the road team. John Holt just missed joining Petrik in counting a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Bismarck had a 32-30 lead after two quarters and widened their lead to 48-38 after the third.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The New York Jets have an 8-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings in their all-time series.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

