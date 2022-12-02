Morning Kickoff - Dec. 3, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Dec. 3

College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, second round: Montana at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragon Open, 10 a.m.

High school boys basketball: Fargo North at Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 3:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Fargo Davies; Devils Lake at Mandan, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 9 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at St. Michael-Albertville, Minn., 2:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grafton, 3 p.m.; Fargo North at Legacy, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 1:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Mandan, 1:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan Lions Tournament, 9 a.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Dec. 4

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2/4 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Montana at North Dakota State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – North Dakota at St. Cloud State

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- Aberdeen at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Notre Dame

11:30 a.m.

CBS — Oklahoma at Villanova

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Virginia

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary's (Calif.) vs. Houston

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Kansas State vs. Texas Christian

ESPN — Toledo vs. Ohio

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Troy

3 p.m.

ABC — Central Florida at Tulane

CBS — Louisiana State vs. Georgia, Atlanta

ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson State

FOX — Fresno State at Boise State

7 p.m.

ABC — Clemson vs. North Carolina

FOX — Purdue vs. Michigan

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

MIDCO SN – North Dakota at St. Cloud State

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Hero World Challenge

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN -- Oklahoma City at Minnesota

NHL

1 p.m.

BSN — Anaheim at Minnesota

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FOX — World Cup: Netherlands vs. U.S.

1 p.m.

FOX — World Cup: Argentina vs. Australia

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck native Tim Kunick shot a 3-under par 69 in the first round of the PGA Tour Qualifying tournament at the PGA West Nicklas TPC Stadium course. Kunick sits 14th overall. The top 25 finishers in the six-round tournament earn PGA Tour cards for next season.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck forward Jack Aide scored a shorthanded goal and power-play goal in the Demons’ 8-0 win over Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Cal Redding poured in 35 points in Bismarck Junior College’s 81-72 win over Anoka-Ramsey Junior College.

TRIVIA ANSWER

North Dakota State with 41. Montana has 35. The Bison host the Griz today at 2:30 p.m. in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

