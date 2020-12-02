Morning Kickoff - Dec. 3, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 3
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 4
College hockey: UND vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 5
College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 6
College hockey: UND vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Massachusetts-Lowell vs. North Carolina State
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
6 p.m.
ESPN — Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech
BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa
PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida vs. Boston College
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at California
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame
BTN — Towson at Maryland
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at North Texas
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Utah State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona State at Notre Dame
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Dubai Championship
7 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour South African Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Hanstad scored 18 points and Nate Lebsock added 14 to lead Dickinson State to a 56-55 men's basketball victory at Jamestown College. Mark Hoge and Chris Lawrence led the way for Jamestown with 17 and 16 points, respectively. The visiting Blue Hawks won the game at the free throw line, sinking 21 of 27 foul shots. Jamestown was 12-for-23 from the stripe.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Dickinson State's women's volleyball team captured the NAIA national championship with a win over two-time defending champion Columbia, Missouri, at West Palm Beach, Fla. The Blue Hawks, 40-1, lost the first game 15-11, but recovered to sweep the next three, 15-10, 15-4, 15-13. The national title was the first for Dickinson State. The Blue Hawks failed to advance from pool play in their first national tournament appearance in 1997. In 1998 they lost in the quarterfinals.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota State took command in the second half and claimed a 94-79 victory over Minnesota-Morris before a crowd of 4,800 in the Herd's new fieldhouse. The Bison outscored Morris 52-39 after intermisson. Brad Klabo led NDSU with 30 points, John Wojtak added 18, Pat Driscoll had 16 and Mike Kuppich added 13.
TRIVIA ANSWER
David Akers set the NMFL single-season record with 44 made field goals in 2011 for San Francisco. He broke the previous record of 40 set by Arizona’s Neil Rackers in 2005.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Dec. 3
1943 — Notre Dame quarterback Angelo Bertelli wins the Heisman Trophy.
1946 — Army halfback Glenn Davis is named the Heisman Trophy winner.
1950 — Tom Fears of the Los Angeles Rams has 18 receptions against Green Bay.
1950 — Cloyce Box of the Detroit Lions has 302 yards receiving and scores four touchdowns against the Baltimore Colts.
1956 — Wilt Chamberlain scores 52 points in his collegiate debut with Kansas.
1957 — Texas A&M halfback John David Crow is named the Heisman Trophy winner.
1972 — Bobby Howfield of the New York Jets kicks six field goals against New Orleans.
1973 — Dick Anderson of the Miami Dolphins intercepts four passes, returning two for touchdowns, against Pittsburgh.
1979 — Southern California halfback Charles White is named the Heisman Trophy winner.
1982 — Tommy Hearns wins the WBC welterweight title with a 15-round decision over Wilfred Benitez in New Orleans.
1994 — Sixth-ranked Florida beats undefeated and third-ranked Alabama 24-23 in the first SEC Championship game played in Atlanta.
1999 — Marshall beats Western Michigan 34-30 on the last play of the MAC Championship game. Down 30-27 with four seconds left in the game, Chad Pennington throws his 100th career touchdown pass to Eric Pinkerton as time expires to give the Thundedring Herd their third consecutive MAC title.
2000 — The 200-yard rushing games by Mike Anderson, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn and Curtis Martin mark the first time in NFL history that four runners have 200 yards on the same day. Its never happened three times in a single day. Anderson rushes for an NFL rookie record 251 yards and four touchdowns in Denver's 38-23 victory over New Orleans.
2004 — Bode Miller wins his fourth race of the season in the downhill at Beaver Creek, Colo., and Daron Rahlves is second to give the United States its first 1-2 finish on the World Cup circuit. The last time U.S. men went 1-2 in any elite international race was 1984, when Phil Mahre won the Olympic slalom in Sarajevo and twin brother Steve took the silver medal.
2005 — Southern California wins its 34th consecutive game and 16th straight against a ranked opponent, beating No. 11 UCLA 66-19. The 16 victories against Associated Press ranked teams is one better than Oklahoma, which won 15 from 1973-76.
2014 — The Philadelphia 76ers avoid tying the record for the worst start to a season in NBA history, ending their 0-17 skid with an 85-77 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
2015 — Aaron Rodgers throws a 61-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers with no time left to give the Green Bay Packers a 27-23 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions. Detroit went ahead 17-0 after its first three drives and capped the opening possession of the third quarter with a field goal to go ahead 20-0.
2017 — Tom Brady continues his career-long dominance of the Buffalo Bills completing 21 of 30 for 258 yards and an interception in New England's 23-3 victory. He improves to 27-3 against Buffalo and breaks Brett Favre's record for wins by a quarterback against any one opponent.
