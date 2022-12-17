Morning Kickoff - Dec. 18, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Dec. 18
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at Rochester CTC, Noon.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at Rochester CTC, 10 a.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Midwest Classic, Indianapolis, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Giants at Washington
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford vs. Texas
1 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Hampton vs. Texas Southern
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Southern California
ESPN2 —Notre Dame vs. Georgia
9 p.m.
ESPN — Washington State vs. Baylor
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon
ESPN — Florida State vs. Connecticut
2 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Stanford
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa State vs. Villanova
ESPN2 — Southern Califonria vs. Texas
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona vs. Baylor
GOLF
2 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship
12:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship
NFL
Noon
CBS — Detroit at N.Y. Jets
FOX — Philadelphia at Chicago
3:25 p.m.
CBS —Cincinnati at Tampa Bay
8:15 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Giants at Washington
NHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago
SOCCER
9 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary’s wrestling team won four consecutive matches from 141 pounds to 165 to propel themselves to a 28-16 win over Minot State. Trevor Johnson started the run off with a pin of Cody Carpenter in 4:30, Landon Della Silva won a 13-8 decision over Marcus Wilson at 149 pounds, Collin Engelhardt won a tight 3-2 decision against Jon Wilson, and Brock Krumm secured a 10-2 major decision win over Jean Augustin. Mary also earned points from Jordan Eckholm at 125 pounds, who won by forfeit, Brady Anderson at 184, who won a 7-6 decision against Cody George, and John Devito at 197, who beat Jack Murphy 10-6.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Two goals in each period were more than enough to lead the Bismarck Blizzard past Dickinson, 6-1. Cari Leftwich was the lone Blizzard skater with a pair of goals, as Brittany Mayer, Sara Meyer, Rebekah Hessinger and Chelsey Wongjirad provided the other four goals. Dickinson’s lone goal temporary cut Bismarck’s lead to 2-1 before the Blizzard recovered with four unanswered across the remainder of the game. Meyer was Bismarck’s leading scorer in the game, tallying her goal and both of the single assists on Bismarck’s two first-period goals. Whitney Harchenko made 20 saves for the Blizzard.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): After starting their season with wins at the St. Mary’s Invitational and the Bismarck Rotary, the Bismarck wrestling team extended their tournament winning streak to three with a title at the Mandan Lions tournament. The Demons held off challenges from both Minot schools in attendance, as Minot High finish second with 83.5 points and Minot Ryan took third with 81. With all title matches but one decided by decisions, it was a close fight all around for points. Wayne Goehring (105), Rhett Hilzendeger (112) and Terry Bunk (167) earned first-place finishes for the Demons.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Paul Krause is the NFL's career leader with 81 interceptions.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com