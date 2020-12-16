Morning Kickoff - Dec. 17, 2020

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wilton opened a 39-24 halftime lead and defeated Garrrison 69-58 in the championship game of the McLean County boys basketball tournament. Wilton got the job done with balance. Four Miners scored in double figures. Dylan Spitcer led the way with 17 points and Jesse Patrick added 14. Matt Klabo fired in three 3-pointers on the way to a 27-point game for Garrison. A total of 54 free throws were taken in the contest as 47 fouls were called.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Linton jumped off to a 16-0 lead and defeated Napoleon 27-17 in a high school wrestling dual. Linton grapplers won seven of the 12 matches with Gary Jangula and Paul Silbernagel scoring pins at 105 and 112 pounds, respectively. Jeff Reif garnered Napoleon's only fall at 180 pounds.

David Carr set the NFL Single-season record for most times sacked with 76 in 2002 for the Houston Texans. Randall Cunningham was the previous record-holder, getting sacked 72 times in 1986 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

