Morning Kickoff - Dec. 17, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 17
High school boys basketball: Minot Our Redeemer’s at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Central McLean (Underwood), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Triangular, 5 p.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 19
College hockey: UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck High Invite, 10 a.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Watford City, 2 p.m.; Williston at Century, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., Wachter Rink; Dickinson at Mandan, 4 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s Triangular: St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 11 a.m. (non-conference); Bismarck vs. Williston, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Williston; Legacy Triangular: Legacy vs. Watford City, 3 p.m.; Legacy vs. Minot, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 20
College hockey: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 8:05 p.m. (Omaha).
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
TV TODAY
BOXING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights)
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at St. John's
6 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon
8 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
SECN — Temple at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
NBA PRESEASON
8 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Sacramento
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
NFLN — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Second-ranked Century overcame an 18-3 second-half run by Mandan to garner a 56-51 victory over girls basketball victory at the CHS gym. A.J. Jacobs scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Century, which controlled the boards 37-24. Ann Govig added 14 points for the Patriots, now 2-0 on the season. Mic Longtin of Mandan led all scorers with 21 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wilton opened a 39-24 halftime lead and defeated Garrrison 69-58 in the championship game of the McLean County boys basketball tournament. Wilton got the job done with balance. Four Miners scored in double figures. Dylan Spitcer led the way with 17 points and Jesse Patrick added 14. Matt Klabo fired in three 3-pointers on the way to a 27-point game for Garrison. A total of 54 free throws were taken in the contest as 47 fouls were called.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Linton jumped off to a 16-0 lead and defeated Napoleon 27-17 in a high school wrestling dual. Linton grapplers won seven of the 12 matches with Gary Jangula and Paul Silbernagel scoring pins at 105 and 112 pounds, respectively. Jeff Reif garnered Napoleon's only fall at 180 pounds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
David Carr set the NFL Single-season record for most times sacked with 76 in 2002 for the Houston Texans. Randall Cunningham was the previous record-holder, getting sacked 72 times in 1986 for the Philadelphia Eagles.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Dec. 17
1933 — The Chicago Bears win the first NFL championship with a 23-21 victory over the New York Giants. The Bears score the winning touchdown on a 36-yard play that starts with a short pass from Bronko Nagurski to Bill Hewitt, who then laterals to Bill Kerr for the score.
1987 — Chicago's Michael Jordan scores 52 points to lead the Bulls to a 111-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
1991 — The Cleveland Cavaliers turn a 20-point halftime lead over Miami into the most lopsided victory in NBA history, 148-80 over the Heat. The 68-point margin eclipses the mark of 63 set March 19, 1972, when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99.
1993 — Julio Cesar Chavez secures his place in boxing history, retaining his WBC super lightweight title with a fifth-round victory over Britain's Andy Holligan. It's the 27th time Chavez fought for a title without a loss since 1984, breaking Joe Louis' mark of 26.
1993 — Virgil Hill becomes the most successful light heavyweight in boxing history, winning a record 15th title defense with a unanimous decision over Guy Waters of Australia. Hill, the WBA champion for five of the last six years, had been tied with Bob Foster, who held light heavyweight titles from 1968 to 1974.
2000 — Terrell Owens catches an NFL-record 20 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's 17-0 victory over Chicago. Jeff Garcia completes 36 of 44 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers.
2005 — John Ruiz loses the WBA heavyweight title, dropping a disputed majority decision to 7-foot Nikolay Valuev of Russia in Berlin. Valuev, the first Russian heavyweight champion, also becomes the tallest and heaviest (323 pounds) champion of all-time.
2006 — LaDainian Tomlinson breaks Paul Hornung's 46-year-old NFL single-season scoring record on a 15-yard run in the first quarter of San Diego's game against Kansas City. The touchdown run gives him 180 points, breaking Hornung's record of 176 set with the Green Bay Packers in 1960.
2006 — Gilbert Arenas sets a franchise record with 60 points, 16 of them in overtime, to lead Washington to a 147-141 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
2013 — Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis scores 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 1 Connecticut beat second-ranked Duke 83-61. Breanna Stewart has 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies as coach Geno Auriemma earns his 850th career win.
2016 — Donnel Pumphrey breaks the NCAA career rushing record in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown in San Diego State's 34-10 victory over Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl. Pumphrey passes former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne's mark of 6,397 yards on a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter and wraps up his sensational career in his Nevada hometown with 6,405 yards. Pumphrey's senior total of 2,133 yards rushing ranks in the top 10 for a FBS player.
2016 — Malik Monk scores a Kentucky freshman record 47 points and hits the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the sixth-ranked Wildcats past No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 in a thrilling showdown of traditional powers.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!