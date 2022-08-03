Morning Kickoff - Aug. 4, 2022

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 4
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
5 a.m.
USA — LPGA AIG Women's Open
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour Wales Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Wyndham Championship
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco or Colorado at San Diego (3:10 p.m.)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
BSN – Toronto at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Kansas City or Chicago White Sox at Texas (joined in progress)
NFL
7 p.m.
NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck pitcher Andy Dill twirled a one-hitter in leading the Governors to a 4-1 victory over Fargo Post 2. After allowing a run-scoring double in the first inning, Dill blanked Post 2 the rest of the way, leaving the Govs within two wins of its first state Class A Legion title since 1997.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): After falling to Williston in the morning, the Bismarck Governors bounced back to beat Dickinson 5-3 at the Class A Western Division Legion baseball tournament. The win, combined with Devils Lake’s 5-2 win over Mandan, clinched a spot for the Govs in the upcoming state tournament in Devils Lake. Chris Gulsvig went 3-for-4 with a double and Ben Sherer drove in three runs in the Govs’ win over Dickinson.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Ralph Schmierer of Fargo topped the qualifiers in the North Dakota men’s senior golf tournament at the Fargo Country Club. Schmierer fired a 3-over par 75 with rounds of 36-39 on the 6,645-yard layout. Fargo golfer Chuck Loftes was second with a 77, followed by four golfers – Gordon Scott of Underwood, O.W. Nord of Grand Forks and Ken Bischke and Reese Dickey of Minot – with 79s.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The six major-league pitchers with 150 or more career wins are: Justin Verlander (240), Zack Greinke (222), Max Scherzer (197), Clayton Kershaw (192), Adam Wainwright (192) and David Price (155).
