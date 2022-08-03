Morning Kickoff - Aug. 4, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 4

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota

TV TODAY

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — LPGA AIG Women's Open

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Wales Open

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Wyndham Championship

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco or Colorado at San Diego (3:10 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Toronto at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Kansas City or Chicago White Sox at Texas (joined in progress)

NFL

7 p.m.

NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck pitcher Andy Dill twirled a one-hitter in leading the Governors to a 4-1 victory over Fargo Post 2. After allowing a run-scoring double in the first inning, Dill blanked Post 2 the rest of the way, leaving the Govs within two wins of its first state Class A Legion title since 1997.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): After falling to Williston in the morning, the Bismarck Governors bounced back to beat Dickinson 5-3 at the Class A Western Division Legion baseball tournament. The win, combined with Devils Lake’s 5-2 win over Mandan, clinched a spot for the Govs in the upcoming state tournament in Devils Lake. Chris Gulsvig went 3-for-4 with a double and Ben Sherer drove in three runs in the Govs’ win over Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Ralph Schmierer of Fargo topped the qualifiers in the North Dakota men’s senior golf tournament at the Fargo Country Club. Schmierer fired a 3-over par 75 with rounds of 36-39 on the 6,645-yard layout. Fargo golfer Chuck Loftes was second with a 77, followed by four golfers – Gordon Scott of Underwood, O.W. Nord of Grand Forks and Ken Bischke and Reese Dickey of Minot – with 79s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The six major-league pitchers with 150 or more career wins are: Justin Verlander (240), Zack Greinke (222), Max Scherzer (197), Clayton Kershaw (192), Adam Wainwright (192) and David Price (155).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com