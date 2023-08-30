SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 31

College women’s soccer: Western Colorado at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Triangular, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Minot North, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

College volleyball: University of Mary at Montana State-Billings, 10 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Lubbock Christian (Texas) at Billings, Mont., 2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Neosho County CC, 5:30 p.m.; vs. Illinois Central, 7:15 p.m.

High school football: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Rusty Bucket, 6 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

College football: University of Mary at Augustana, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State at Billings, Mont., 8 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Black Hills State at Billings, Mont., 4 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Central CC-Columbus, 10 a.m.; vs. Hawkeye CC, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Kent State at Central Florida

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Carolina State vs. Connecticut

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Utah

FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Arkansas

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Omega European Masters

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Portland Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB

Noon

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

WNBA

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Connecticut

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): In a balanced game that was ended early by storms, Bismarck rolled past Grand Forks Red River 28-0 at the Community Bowl. Running and passing 28 times each, the Demons won their 18th straight game. Junior running back Noah DuBord had 136 yards and two touchdowns in his first start and senior Hayden Gibson completed 13 of 28 passes for 145 yards for Bismarck. Bismarck held Red River to 46 yards on 22 carries and 59 total yards overall.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): In a battle between powerhouse Bismarck boys soccer schools, St. Mary’s edged past Bismarck High thanks to a pair of goals from Chris Schmidt. Schmidt scored the game-winner on a penalty kick after Bismarck’s Chris Pape was whistled for a foul in the box. Bismarck led 1-0 on a goal by Phil Niemann in the 15th minute, with Schmidt scoring his first in the 36th minute of the first half and his second with 10 minutes to go in the game.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Dakota Welding catcher Bridget Guthrie was named most valuable player in the city league girls fastpitch softball tournament. Guthrie helped lead Dakota Welding past MDU 15-9 in the double elimination championship game, with Deb Oster earning the win on the mound. MDU beat Northern National Life 16-6 for second place.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hugh Nicol holds the major-league single-season record with 138 stolen bases in 1887 for the Cincinnati Red Stockings. Rickey Henderson is second on the list, with 130 in 1982 for the Oakland A's.

