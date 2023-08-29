SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 30

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

College women’s soccer: Western Colorado at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Triangular, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Minot North, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

College volleyball: University of Mary at Montana State-Billings, 10 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Lubbock Christian (Texas) at Billings, Mont., 2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Neosho County CC, 5:30 p.m.; vs. Illinois Central, 7:15 p.m.

High school football: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Rusty Bucket, 6 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

College football: University of Mary at Augustana, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State at Billings, Mont., 8 a.m.; University of Mary vs. Black Hills State at Billings, Mont., 4 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Iowa Central Invite: vs. Central CC-Columbus, 10 a.m.; vs. Hawkeye CC, 1:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM0 – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraksa-Omaha at Nebraska

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan

MLB

Noon

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Philadelphia

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at St. Louis or Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at N.Y. Mets or Tampa Bay at Miami

9 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado (7:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open

6 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open

ESPN2 — U.S. Open

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After serving as an integral part of the University of Mary’s football program since its inception in 198, Myron Schulz announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season and would become a faculty member in U-Mary’s Gary Tharaldson School of Business, where he would teach sports and leisure management classes.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Rusty Bucket meet was all Mandan on the boys side as the program finished in first in combined team score with 72 points. On the boys side, it was a perfect run at the top five for Mandan, as James Schanandore, Devin Schulz, Brock Schauer, Tom Schanandore and Charlie Bair finished first through fifth for 15 team points. On the girls side, Mandan’s Kaitlin Steyle took first, but it was Century that locked down the girls team title, finishing with 28 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Don Grosz of Mandan Ressler’s Trucking picked a good time to throw a perfect game, as he shut down Holmes in the first round of the state Class B fastpitch softball tournament. Grosz faced the minimum 21 batters to accomplish the feat in a 3-0 win. Ressler’s Trucking won the sportsmanship trophy of the tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last player to win back-to-back U.S. Open men's singles titles was Roger Federer, who won five straight titles from 2004-08.

