Morning Kickoff - Aug, 28, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Aug. 28

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 29

College volleyball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Local racing talent topped the Dacotah Speedway Standings late in the season across three of the four major categories. Scott Gartner of Bismarck topped the hobby stocks points board with 649, 50 points ahead of second-place Jeremy Engelhardt of Lincoln. Ivan Sailer of Bismarck sat 82 points back of first-place Donavin Wiest of Wishek in the Legends category. Shawn Strand of Mandan led the IMCA Modifieds standings with 464 points, a hair ahead of the tie for second between Spencer Wilson of Minot and Marlyn Seidler of Underwood, who both had 452 points. Finally, Brad Kadrmas of Bismarck led the WISSOTA Street Stock standings with 677 points, fewer than 10 points ahead of second-place David Falkenstein of Wilton and Travis Ulmer of Mandan (668).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A powerhouse performance at the 2002 BHS-CHS Invite served notice that the West Region of North Dakota’s volleyball scene was on the rise, as Bismarck (5-2), Century (6-1), and Mandan (6-1) all won five or more games against a talented squad of East Region teams. Century’s Sara Korte and Cyd Froelich led the way among local teams in kills, with Korte pounding down 51 and Froelich thumping down 41.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Shawn Makelke and Bonnie Richau won the Mandan girls doubles tennis title, beating out the duo of Kayleene Kruckenberg and Bonnie Johnson. Kruckenberg took first, Makelke took second, and Richau took third in the girls high school division.

