SCHEDULE

Sunday. Aug. 27

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 28

College volleyball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot North, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Northwood, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150

1 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175

CFL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour D+D Real Czech Masters

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA TOUR Championship

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour TOUR Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ally Challenge

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA CPK Canadian Women's Open

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona or Kansas City at Seattle (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

NFL PRESEASON

7 p.m.

FOX — Houston at New Orleans

WNBA

Noon

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut

3 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

5 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by a fourth-place effort from Annie Nelson, who finished with an 87, Century took first at the Turtle Mountain girls golf invitational with a team score of 378. Jamestown’s Sierra Bennion was the medalist for the day with an 81. Dickinson was a close second with a 379.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): An early-season boys tennis match between Century and Mandan went the way of Century in shutout fashion, 9-0. The Patriots did not need more than two sets in any match, and lost two or more games in the singles battles just twice, though they were unable to sweep any matches 6-0, 6-0. All three of Nitin Mehdiratta, John Roller and Mike Mullen were a game away from the sweep, as they beat their opponents 6-0, 6-1 (Mehdiratta and Roller) and 6-1, 6-0 (Mullen).

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A pair of newcomers from Jamestown found success at Central State Race Track in the street class competition. Larry Ross took second place in the first heat and trophy dash before dropping to third in the feature. Meanwhile Dave Meier took second in the second heat, third in the trophy dash and fourth in the feature. Paul Schulz of Harvey continued a strong season in the modified stock racing class, winning his heat and the feature while finishing third in the trophy dash.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Brett Favre holds the NFL career record for most passes intercepted with 336. George Blanda is second with 277.

