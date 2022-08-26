Morning Kickoff - Aug. 27, 2022

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 27

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. South Dakota Mines, 11 a.m. and Saint Martin’s, 5 p.m., at Billings, Mont.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, 4 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Century at Dickinson; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 9 a.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover at Century and Legacy, 9 a.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen tournament.

Sunday, Aug. 28

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco at Minnesota

NFL PRESEASON

8 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Denver

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Junior welterweights: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin

3 p.m.

BTN — Wyoming at Illinois

FS1 — Connecticut at Utah State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Howard vs. Alabama State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Ohio State

GOLF

Noon/1:30 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour Championship

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA CP Women's Open

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA Travers Stakes

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Boston

6 p.m.

BSN – San Francisco at Minnesota

FOX — Atlanta at St. Louis

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle

NFL PRESEASON

2 p.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville at Atlanta

5 p.m.

NFLN — L.A. Rams at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

NFLN — Minnesota at Denver

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland, Granby, Finals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Years of service to the sport of bowling was honored as Anton Weekes, Jr. was announced as the next inductee into the North Dakota bowling Hall of Fame. Weekes took up bowling in 1984 and became quickly involved with the youth program at Capitol Lanes, was named Head Instructor of the Senior league and the Capitol Lanes junior scratch team, and coached several more years at Ten Spot Lanes after Capitol Lanes closed in 2005. He was inducted into the Bismarck-Mandan Bowling Association hall of fame in 2007.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Virgil Hill made quick round of opponent Carlos Bates at the 4 Bears Casino’s Event Center, scoring a first-round technical knockout in just a minute and 50 seconds to maintain Hill’s chances for a world cruiserweight championship. Hill put Bates to the mat with a pair of hard lefts that quickly brought referee Eddie Obregon to stop the fight. It was Hill’s first fight since losing the WBA cruiserweight title to Jean-Marc Mormeck in France.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Our Place finished its season with a 10-4 win over K-mart to take the top spot in Bismarck’s fast pitch softball standings. The K-mart victory set Our Place’s final record on the season to 18-2, finishing ahead of the Elks and Elbow Room squads thanks to a 19-8 win over Elbow Room and a 6-0 shutout of the Elks. All three teams would go on to battle for a pair of state tournament spots in the Class A district playoffs, with Our Place and the Elks teams eventually emerging with the tournament spots.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Pete Rose is the major league all-time leader in singles with 3,215. Ty Cobb is second on the list with 3,053.

