SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 26

High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Bowl; Dickinson at Century, 2 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, Jamestown, 10 a.m.

High school girls swimming: Minot Round Robin, 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament: BHS and Legacy, 9 a.m.

Sunday. Aug. 27

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 28

College volleyball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot North, 4 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL PRESEASON

Noon

KFYR (550 AM) – Arizona at Minnesota

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Green Bay

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Navy vs. Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Texas-El Paso at Jacksonville State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Massachusetts at New Mexico State

FS1 — Ohio at San Diego State

6:30 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Florida International at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Purdue

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin vs. Texas Christian

7 p.m.

BTN — Baylor at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour D+D Real Czech Masters

Noon

GOLF — PGA TOUR Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA TOUR Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ally Challenge

4 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Senior Women's Open

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour CPK Canadian Women's Open

MLB

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto

3 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco

6 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

FOX — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota or Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress)

NFL PRESEASON

Noon

FOX – Arizona at Minnesota

NFLN — Cleveland at Kansas City

6 p.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

8 p.m.

NFLN — L.A. Chargers at Denver

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final

WNBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Washington

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former Century star Madi Buck had 10 points in a 77-29 blowout of Ryerson in the second game of an exhibition trip north of the border for the University of North Dakota women’s basketball team. The Sioux allowed Ryerson to shoot just 15 percent, including three made field goals in the second half. Mia Loyd led UND with 16 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): In a multi-state field at the Jamestown Earlybird meet, Mandan’s boys cross country team took home its first win of the season. Finishing 12 points up on Minnesota’s Staples-Motley squad, the Braves had 53 team points. Two members of the Staples-Motley squad finished first and second, but Mandan had James Schanandore finish third and Devin Schultz fourth as two of three Mandan runners to finish in the top ten. The Mandan girls team finished ninth with 273 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Sharp winds made things difficult for shooters at the Capital City Sharptail Trap Shoot, but Bismarck’s Don Colis walked away with the high overall trophy by hitting 568 of 600 registered targets. Colis also topped the Class A 16-yard singles by nailing 199 of 200 birds and the Class B doubles by downing 96 of 100, and rounded off his day with a tie in the 24-27 yard handicap marathon with Bismarck’s Dick Eastman, as both hit 263 of 300 targets.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Eric Dickerson set the NFL single-season record with 2,105 rushing yards in 1984 for the L.A. Rams. Adrian Peterson of Minnesota is second on the list with 2,097 in 2012.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com