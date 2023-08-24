SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 25

Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Minot, 10 a.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; West Fargo at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Nedrose at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament: BHS and Legacy, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Bowl; Dickinson at Century, 2 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, Jamestown, 10 a.m.

High school girls swimming: Minot Round Robin, 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament: BHS and Legacy, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at St. Mary’s

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison

MLB

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — Collingwood at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin vs. Baylor

7 p.m.

BTN — Texas Christian at Minnesota

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour D+D Real Czech Masters

Noon

GOLF — PGA TOUR Championship

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA CPK Canadian Women’s Open

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ally Challenge (taped)

MLB

6 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Philadelphia or Colorado at Baltimore

6:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona or Atlanta at San Francisco (joined in progress)

9:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle

NFL PRESEASON

7 p.m.

CBS — Detroit at Carolina

7:15 p.m.

NFLN — New England at Tennessee

9 p.m.

NFLN — L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Playing in the Hawktree Club Championship, Eric Aldinger won the title with a one-over-par 145 in the two-day, 36-hole event to win the gross division. Keith Aasen was second with a 150 and Mark Bazan and Greg Gronberg tied for third at 151. In the net division, Jim Peluso was first with a 141, followed by John Stromstad at 142, Tom Herman at 143 and Chuck Mischel at 145.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Former Washburn Miss Basketball finalist Andrea Ronderos announced her transfer from Northern State to the University of Mary to play basketball. Ronderos played one year at Northern State but also missed a season with a torn ACL and arrived at U-Mary with three years of eligibility remaining. In that season with Northern State, Ronderos averaged 5.7 points and 2.5 rebounds across 26 games, shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Fargo Packing Company of West Fargo and Grandin battled at the Mandan Park Board softball diamonds, with Fargo Packing Co. coming out ahead in the Class B fastpitch title game 25-15. The offense-heavy finale saw the two teams combine for 38 hits including three doubles, one triple and nine home runs, with 15 walks and four hit batters for good measure. Jim Flores was the lead hitter for Fargo Packing, knocking three hits and driving in seven runs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Randy Moss set the NFL single-season record with 23 touchdown receptions in 2003 for New England.

