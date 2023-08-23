SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 24

High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Minot, 10 a.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; West Fargo at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Nedrose at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament: BHS and Legacy, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Bowl; Dickinson at Century, 2 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, Jamestown, 10 a.m.

High school girls swimming: Minot Round Robin, 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: BPS Crossover Tournament: BHS and Legacy, 9 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

TV TODAY

CFL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour D+D Real Czech Masters

Noon

GOLF — PGA TOUR Championship

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA CPK Canadian Women's Open

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Houston or L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland (Noon)

6 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

MLBN — Texas at Minnesota or Toronto at Baltimore

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona

NFL PRESEASON

6:30 p.m.

NFLN — Pittsburgh at Atlanta

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indianapolis at Philadelphia

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA U.S. Open, Qualifying

TENNIS — Cleveland-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut

7 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck and St. Mary’s went undefeated at the boys soccer East-West crossover, with Bismarck tying Fargo Davies 0-0 and beating West Fargo 4-2 and St. Mary’s beating Grand Forks Central and Fargo Shanley with identical 3-0 lines. Michael Matzke had seven saves for Bismarck in the tie and Cody Evanson had a pair of goals in the 4-2 win. For St. Mary’s, Ben Weisbeck had two goals in the win over Grand Forks Central and one in the win over the Deacons.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Golf courses were busy as four separate holes-in-one were reported on a single day. Jenny Midstokke and Randy Olsen, both of Bismarck, aced the same hole, the eighth hole at Tom O’Leary. Midstokke made her shot with a five-iron from 90 yards out, while Olsen used a pitching wedge for a 109-yard shot. Elsewhere, Ron Herner nailed a hole-in-one on the eighth hole of Mott Country Club with a five-iron from 190 yards out. Finally, Jim Potter aced the 16th hole at Riverwood Golf Course, using a five-wood on the 212-yard hole.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Steady play by Fargo’s Norm Vennerstrom guided the golfer to a four-stroke victory in the 36-hole K-Fire Classic golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. A medal-winning day one 70 for Vennerstrom was followed by a 3-over-par 75 on day two. Bismarck’s Jim DeForest was runner-up in the championship flight, starting day two one back of Vennerstrom and finishing with a 149.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Peyton Manning set the NFL single-season record with 55 touchdown passes in 2013 for the Denver Broncos.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com