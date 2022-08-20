Morning Kickoff - Aug. 21, 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Aug. 21

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 22

High school girls golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

College volleyball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

7 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge Road America

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour D+D Real Czech Masters

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour BMW Championship

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match

NBC — PGA BMW Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at Atlanta

1 p.m.

BSN – Texas at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at San Diego (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston vs. Baltimore

NFL PRESEASON

Noon

NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

6 p.m.

NFLN — Cincinnati at NY Giants

7 p.m.

FOX — Baltimore at Arizona

TENNIS

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA PLAYOFFS

11 a.m.

ABC — Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2

3 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Seattle, Game 2

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High head football coach Mark Gibson stepped away from the team for a short leave of absence, citing personal and medical reasons with the hope he would return to the team he had been a part of since 1998 as quickly as possible. Dale Colby stepped in as head coach to allow Gibson to take the leave of absence.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Josh Kerbaugh was named as the new head coach of a University of Mary wrestling program in the middle of a transition season despite having finished in the top three of the NAIA national tournament in six of the previous ten years. Kerbaugh was uncertain of the returning talent from the previous year’s team, though 2002 NAIA placers Aaron Hartnell (fourth, 125 pounds) and Randy Gust (seventh, 197 pounds) were expected to be among them. Kerbaugh was tasked with addressing holes in U-Mary’s lineup at 133, 141 and 149 pounds long past the normal recruiting season, presenting quite a predicament for the new coach and his staff.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Dakota Welding of Bismarck outlasted their Jamestown American Legion counterparts for first place in the Jim River Invitational women’s slow-pitch softball tournament, 18-12. Welding overcame a seven-run second inning for Jamestown by notching six runs in the first, a single run in the third, three runs in the fifth, and eight runs in the bottom of the sixth before holding Jamestown to just three runs in their half of the seventh.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Randy Moss set the Minnesota Vikings’ single-season receiving yardage record with 1,632 in 2003. Justin Jefferson is second on the list, with 1,616 last season.

