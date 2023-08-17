SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 18

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Minnesota State CTC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Ray-Powers Lake, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 4 p.m.

High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Hazen

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 —Brisbane at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA General Tire 100 At The Glen

FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/LPGA ISPS Handa World Invitational

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour BMW Championship

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men's Amateur: Quarterfinals

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic (taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama

2 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I.

4 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico

6 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Fargo vs. Needville, Texas

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

5:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

BSN – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

6:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Baltimore at Oakland

NFL PRESEASON

6 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at N.Y. Giants

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA

6:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

9 p.m.

ION — New York at Phoenix

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A month and a half after notching a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Hawktree, Kevin Gilchrist of Bismarck swatted his second ace of the season, one-shotting the 8th hole at Hawktree while using a five-iron in a University of North Dakota alumni event. In attendance to witness the shot were Dave Bakken, Jay Erickson, Mike Kienzle and Bill Schmidt.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): New Zealand native Gordon Stephen made himself at home at Hawktree Golf Course, blistering the field with a 7-under 65 to win the first-ever Hawktree Pro-Am tournament. Gary Christian and Steve Voinovich led the tournament after day one with 69s, but Christian shot 72 on day two and Voinovich shot 78 to fall behind Stephen.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): With another week down in shooting competition at the Capital City Gun Club, the Selfridge Wranglers team kept its unbeaten record, moving to 10-0-4 in the Dohn League. In the Stewart League, Bismarck Optical also retained its lead with its record at 11-1-2. Seven shooters broke all 25 of their targets on the week: Clarence Moyer, Larry Myers, Dr. Thom Ellingson, Larry Jaeger, Darry Neff, Kenny Kennings and Joe Dilger.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Willie Stargell is the Pittsburgh Pirates' all-time leader in homers with 475. Ralph Kiner is second on the list with 301.

