Morning Kickoff - Aug. 18, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 18

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson; Williston at Century, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl.

Friday, Aug. 19

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.

High school football: Ray-Powers Lake at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Miles at Bismarck State, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

College women’s soccer: Laramie County CC at University of Mary (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: Mayville State JV at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m..

High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Jamestown Invitational.

Sunday, Aug. 21

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour D+D Real Czech Masters

11 a.m.

GOLF — U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA BMW Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee or Oakland at Texas

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Pittsburgh

NFL PRESEASON

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Seattle

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Seattle, Game 1

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century was one of just two West Region teams to finish in the top five of the first day of the East-West girls golf classic at Jamestown Country Club, taking third with a team score of 358. Joining the Patriots from the West Region was Dickinson in fourth with a team score of 386. Rounding out the top five was first-place Fargo Davies (325), second-place Fargo North (347), and fifth-place Grand Forks Red River (389). Century’s top individual golfers finished just outside the top ten, with Alex Leidholm carding an 85 and Annie Nelson notching an 87.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Courtney Landers, Betsy Olesen and Amy Taylor enjoyed time playing soccer in America’s 50th state, as all three participated in the Hawaiian Soccer Classic that featured 125 players from all over the U.S. Landers and Taylor found themselves on the same team, and helped their team to a 4-0 round-robin record, eventually taking fourth overall in the medal round and both were selected to the all-tournament team. Olesen was the event’s top scorer, potting five goals and leading her team to the championship game after a 1-1-2 showing in pool play, where they lost in the shootout.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck defeated Dickinson 8-3 to extend their Legion season at the West Region tournament behind 6 2/3 innings on the mound and an RBI triple and two-run home run at the plate from Randy Will. Will combined with reliever Gary Van Heuvelen for a five-hitter as Dickinson took an early 1-0 lead before surrendering the next seven runs to Bismarck.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady holds the NFL career record with 15 Pro Bowl selections. Four players – Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olson – are tied for second with 14.

