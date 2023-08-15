SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 16

College women’s soccer: Winnipeg at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bowl.

Thursday, Aug. 17

College volleyball: Northwest CC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 11 a.m.; Minnesota State CTC at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Ray-Powers Lake, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 4 p.m.

High school football: Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex: New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.; Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.; South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Shanley; Legacy at Fargo North; Mandan at West Fargo, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men's Amateur: Round of 64

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama

2 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Mountain vs. Metro

4 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Japan vs. Cuba

6 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic

MLB

Noon

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

MLBN — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets or Detroit at Minnesota

3 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at San Francisco or Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta or Philadelphia at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Diego (joined in progress)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century and Fargo North stayed deadlocked after the second day of the two-day East-West Classic girls golf tournament at Jamestown Country Club, with the teams deadlocking at 722 strokes apiece. Fargo Davies won with a two-day stroke total of 713. Katie Kasper of Bismarck High had the highest finish among local golfers, finishing with a two-day total of 165 to take sixth.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Capital City Construction took second in the state Class B men’s slowpitch tournament in Fargo, with their only two losses coming against tournament champion Fargo Bellerud Transport. The Fargo team won 27-26 in the title game. The second-place finish earned CCC a spot in the national tournament in Killeen, Texas. Among the offensive leaders for CCC in the tournament were Stacy Keller (17-for-21), Kelly Wrangham (16-for-20), Jon Gums (14-for-19) and Marc Menge (14-for-19).

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Williston won its first North Dakota Legion baseball title on the strength of a 15-2 rout of host Fargo. Williston forced a second championship game, which had been suspended in the sixth inning the day before, by beating Fargo 3-1 in the first championship game. Jim Vossler earned the win for Williston, throwing five innings in the first day of the game while Paul Hoffer and Al Peterson combined to finish the game off on day two.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe Nathan is the Minnesota Twins' single-season saves leader with 47 in 2009. Eddie Guardado is second on the list with 45 in 2002.

