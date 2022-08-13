Morning Kickoff - Aug. 14. 2022

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Aug. 14

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Aug. 15

High school girls golf: East-West Classic, 1 p.m., Jamestown Country Club.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls golf: East-West Classic, 10 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

College women’s soccer: Winnipeg at University of Mary (scrimmage), 7 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MX2

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross MXGP

1 p.m.

FS1 — Menards NHRA Nationals

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA ISPS Handa World Invitational

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship

NBC — PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior: Slovakia vs. Finland

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior: Latvia vs. Czechia

9 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior: Sweden vs. U.S.

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Toronto

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Pittsburgh at San Francisco (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NFL PRESEASON

3:25 p.m.

NFLN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Finals, San Diego

WNBA

Noon

ABC — Minnesota at Connecticut

2 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Los Angeles

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High’s chances at repeating as state champions in football took a big hit as they lost two starting senior linemen, one an all-state player, for the season due to training infractions. Jake Neubauer and James O’Hern would have to sit out the entire season due to the issue.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A big crash in the action at Dacotah Speedway allowed Valley City’s Luke Nelson to take the checkered flag in the hobby feature race ahead of Vince McCleary and John Gartner, Jr. The crash involved six cars, namely the autos of Josh Entzel and Wendy Smith, with Entzel’s crashing off the track and into a self-storage facility near the track, taking out a tree along the way. Elsewhere in the races, Bismarck’s Matt Brendel picked up the win in the trophy dash race.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck hosted and took third place in the North Dakota Long Course swimming championships. Williston won the team title with 1,213 points and Fargo took second with 622. Minot swimmer George Luchs was the top individual point earner, winning all six events he entered. Terri Leupp of Bismarck won five victories in six races, setting records in the 50-yard backstroke and tying the 100-yard backstroke meet record.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Walter Johnson holds the major-league career record with 110 shutouts.

