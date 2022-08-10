Morning Kickoff - Aug. 11, 2022

SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at West Fargo; Fargo North at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 13

High school boys soccer: Century at West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Fargo North at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, Aug. 14

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 16

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Finland

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Slovakia

9 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Cleveland at Detroit or Miami at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck Tribune sportswriter Steve Thomas and coach Len Stanley were inducted into the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame before the 2012 Class A state championship game. Thomas covered Legion baseball for several papers during his lengthy tenure in North Dakota sportswriting. Stanley coached across the state at varying competitive levels during the Legion season, including serving as coach of both the Mandan Chiefs and the Bismarck Governors at times.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Craig Allan of Mandan was the lone local winner in the Mon-Dak Road Race held in Williston, as he topped the 5k walk charts with a time of 29 minutes, 33 seconds. In the other categories, Adam Urbatsch of Williston took first in the 5k run with a time of 17 minutes, 43 seconds, Dennis Eaton of Minot was first in the 10k run with a time of 35 minutes, 33 seconds, and Megan Ryckman of Williston was first in the kids one-mile run with a time of seven minutes, 27 seconds.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Fans of pitching duels were likely highly entertained by the first day of the 1972 Class B Legion tournament, as Lansford and Fordville tangled for a 15-inning classic that was finally ended with a Randy Nelson RBI knock in the bottom of the 15th after the two teams combined for just eight hits. Elsewhere, Greg Evans of Dunseith allowed just a single hit as Dunseith beat Mayville-Portland 5-1 and New Rockford’s Tim Guler hurled a two-hitter as New Rockford downed Max 3-0.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Three active major league pitchers have more than 20 career complete games – Adam Wainwright (28), Justin Verlander (26) and Clayton Kershaw (25).

