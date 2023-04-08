SCHEDULE

Sunday, April 9

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, at Glendive, Mont., 9 a.m./12 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, at Glendive, Mont., 10 a.m./1 p.m.

Monday, April 10

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, April 11

High school baseball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton, 4:30 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Century at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl; Century at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

College baseball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State.

College softball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

College track: U-Mary at Long Beach Invitational, at Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa Calif, at Mt. SAC Relays.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Maryland

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi

GOLF

1 p.m.

CBS — The Masters

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore or Boston at Detroit (Noon)

1 p.m.

BSN – Houston at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels or Kansas City at San Francisco (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta

NBA

12:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

2:35 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

NHL

5 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Anaheim

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

XFL

2 p.m.

ABC — Houston at San Antonio

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — D.C. at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s softball team earned a doubleheader victory against Fargo North, beating the Spartans 10-2 in game one and 11-5 in game two. Cassi Miller and Kaylyn Herold split pitching duties, and wins, for the Patriots, and Mikaila Wax was 7-for-7 with two doubles to level Century’s record at 2-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The University of Mary men’s track team added two new athletes to the team with transfer Seth Hoff and freshman Andrew Johnson. Hoff was a 2001 graduate of Hazen and was attending NDSU, though not running track for the Bison. Johnson competed in football, basketball and track at LaCenter High School in Washington. He was signed to compete in both track and football with the Marauders, and U-Mary coach Mike Thorson expected Johnson to help in the jumps and hurdles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The all-events men’s winner of the Eagles Dakota Bowling tournament at Devils Lake was John Birkholz of Bismarck, as he tallied 1,925 points. Cleta Martin of Mandan won the women’s division with 1,327. Bismarck and Devils Lake won the team titles at the tournament, with Bismarck’s Past Presidents crew taking home the men’s team title with 2,836 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Michigan was the first team to repeat as NCAA hockey champion, winning three consecutive titles from 1951-1953.

