SCHEDULE

Friday, April 7

College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College softball: Wayne State vs. U-Mary at Minot, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8College baseball: University of Mary at Winona State, Noon; Bismarck State College vs. NDSCS, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College golf: U-Mary at Upper Iowa Invitational.

College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four at Tampa, Fla., championship, 7 p.m.

College softball: Augustana vs. U-Mary at Minot, 8/10 a.m.; NDSCS vs. Bismarck State College, 10 a.m./1 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.

College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, at Glendive, Mont., 9 a.m./12 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State College, at Glendive, Mont., 10 a.m./1 p.m.

Monday, April 10No local events scheduled.

MLB

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Clemson

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Masters

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

1:20 p.m.

AppleTV+ — Texas at Chicago Cubs

3 p.m.

BSN – Houston at Minnesota

MLBN — Seattle at Cleveland or Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh

6:20 p.m.

AppleTV+ — San Diego at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels OR Washington at Colorado (7:30 p.m.)

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A 16-point finish was more than enough to have Bismarck Bobcats blueliner Nate Repensky cited as the NAHL’s Defenseman of the Month for the month of March. The first-year defenseman out of East Duluth High School had four goals and 12 assists during the season’s final month, with all four of his goals and nine of his assists coming on the power play.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Erika Schroeder continued to turn heads among throwers at the Marauder Indoor City Track and Field meet, as her worst throw of the day was still more than enough to win the girl’s competition by more than four feet. The ninth grader won the West Region and state indoor titles with throws of 40-1 and 39-10, which she topped with a 41-5 in the meet.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan’s Chuck Zander, Terry Barnhardt and Bruce Hardwig were recognized at the yearly MAR Club awards banquet as the school’s most valuable athletes in their various sports. Zander was recognized for football, Barnhardt was honored in basketball and Hardwig lauded for wrestling.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Cy Young is the major-league all-time leader with 749 complete games. The current active career leader is Adam Wainwright with 28.

