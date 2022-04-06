Morning Kickoff - April 7, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 7

College golf: U-Mary vs. Minot State, Hawktree Golf Course.

College hockey: Frozen Four: Michigan vs. Denver, 4 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:30 p.m.

College softball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

High school baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8

High school baseball: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Dickinson Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College football: U-Mary Spring Game, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

College softball: U-Mary at Augustana, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dawson, 2/4 p.m.

College track: Al Bortke Open, Bowl, 11 a.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State at Fargo, 3 p.m.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school softball: Valley City at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

High school track: Minot Invitational, 2 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: U-Mary at Wayne State, Noon/2 p.m.; Dawson at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston at Fargo, 9 a.m.

IFL: Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota State-Mankato

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Masters

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century’s softball team swept a pair from Dickinson, shutting out the Midgets 10-0 in the first game and 2-0 in the second. Bri Flynn went 5-7 including a home run in the first game, while Sarah Lardy pitched a six-inning shutout and allowed just a single hit in the first game and Kaylyn Herold locked up the win in game two with a seven-inning effort that saw just four Dickinson hits.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats won their second straight overtime victory over Fairbanks, clinching a 3-1 quarterfinal series victory over the Ice Dogs. Sean Nappo scored the game-winning goal at the 11:23 mark in overtime to complete a comeback after the Bobcats allowed a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the game.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Minot’s Mike Morley secured his first victory on the professional golf tour by taking home first prize at the Magnolia Golf Classic. Morley fired rounds of 67, 67, 66, and 69 to claim his first-ever win with an 11-under par 269.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Albert Pujols is the current active major league home run leader with 679.

