Morning Kickoff - April 28, 2022

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 28

College track: U-Mary at Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

High school baseball: Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Dickinson at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

High school track: Charlie Denton Relays: Boys at Bowl, 2 p.m.; Girls at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, 2 p.m. Shiloh at Carrington Invite, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 29

College track: U-Mary at Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

High school baseball: Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex, Shiloh at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school boys golf: Killdeer Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Williston, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, Game 3, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, April 30

College baseball: University of Mary at Northern State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Dakota County TC at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.n., Dwyer Field.

College softball: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

College track: U-Mary at Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, Minn.

High school baseball: Mandan at Century, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Mandan at Williston, 12 p.m.

High school soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Century at West Fargo, 12 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, Noon.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, Game 4, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Florida State

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Catalunya Championship

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Mexico Open

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Palos Verdes Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia or Seattle at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta or Arizona at St. Louis (6:30 p.m.)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Utah, Game 6

NFL

7 p.m.

ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Minnesota

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century earned a big win in girls soccer over Jamestown, with the Patriots battering the back of the net eight times while holding the Blue Jays scoreless. Lily Obrigewitch had a first-half assist and two second-half goals to lead the Patriots offense, with teammates Ashley Westbee and Tara Welch each tallying a goal and an assist in the laugher.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): St. Mary’s girls soccer team put just enough pressure on Bismarck’s defense to come out with a 2-1 win over the Demons. St. Mary’s two goals came 56 seconds apart and erased a 1-0 lead for Bismarck. Erin Foss scored for the Demons on a free kick, while Ashley Jangula and Amanda Engleman scored for the Saints. All three goals came in the second half.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Leupp siblings had a big day at the Minot Invitational swimming meet swimming for Bismarck’s 42-member squad. Mitch Leupp took second in the boys 11-12 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Ronald Leupp took third in the eight-and-under 25 backstroke. Terri Leupp took third in the 10-and-under 50-yard freestyle.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Owen Wilson set the major-league single-season record with 36 triples in 1912 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

