Morning Kickoff - April 24, 2022

SCHEDULE
Sunday, April 24
College baseball: Minot State vs. University of Mary, Noon, at Sioux Falls, S.D.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m., at Brookings, S.D.
College softball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State College at NDSCS, 12/2 p.m.
Monday, April 25
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 26
College baseball: Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, 3/5 p.m., Haaland Field.
College softball: Northern State at University of Mary, 2/4 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field; Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 3/5 p.m., Cottonwood.
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Watford City at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Hettinger-Scranton-New England at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school boys golf: Beulah Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Jamestown, 4:15; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school track: St. Mary’s at Jamestown Invite; Shiloh at Dickinson Invite, 12:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school softball: Dickinson at Century, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR GEICO 500
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio State at Michigan
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Georgia
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour ISPS Handa Championship
Noon
GOLF — PGA Zurich Classic
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Zurich Classic
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions ClubCorp Classic
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour LA Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (12:30 p.m.)
1 p.m.
BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona
6 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
NBA PLAYOFFS
Noon
ABC — Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Denver, Game 4
6 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Atlanta, Game 4
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4
NHL
3 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals
USFL
2 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2012): University of Mary runners Jennifer and Melissa Agnew fared well at the Mt. SAC relays. Jennifer placed second in the 3,000 steeplechase with a school-record time of 10:35.33, which beat the old time by nearly 12 seconds and stood at the time as the fifth-best mark in the nation. Melissa set a school record of her own in the 1,500, covering the distance in a national qualifying time of 4:23.61, placing 22nd overall in the 127-runner field. All runners that finished ahead of Melissa were Division-I athletes.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): A header from Jess Heintz and a 22-yard chip from Lindsay Kirchoffner gave Century just enough for a 2-1 win over Bismarck High in girls soccer. Nicole Benedict scored the lone goal for the Demons. Katie Knodel made 13 saves, including nine in the second half, to earn the win for Century. Bismarck’s Amy Jundt made 14 stops in the opposite net.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Five colleges including North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota banded together to form the Minn-Kota Intercollegiate Conference to allow intercollegiate athletic competition for women. The conference would cover basketball, badminton, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kirby Puckett set the Minnesota Twins’ single-season record with 744 plate appearances in 1985.
