SCHEDULE

Monday, April 24

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 4/7 p.m., at Miles City, Mont.; U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

College softball: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, at Miles City, Mont., 2:30/4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Minot at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 2 p.m., Capital Racquet; St. Mary’s at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school softball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, Cottonwood; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: All-City Meet, 4 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Washington at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR GEICO 500

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FOX — PBA WSOB PBA World Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland

Noon

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Indiana State

GOLF

Noon

CW — LIV

GOLF — PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans

GOLF — LPGA Chevron Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Invited Celebrity Classic

NBC — LPGA Chevron Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Atlanta or Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

BSN – Washington at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Seattle or San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

NBA PLAYOFFS

Noon

ABC — Cleveland at New York, Game 4

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4

6 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Atlanta, Game 4

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL PLAYOFFS

Noon

TNT — Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Florida, Game 4

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4

8 p.m.

TBS — Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Finals

USFL

Noon

NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia

XFL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former U-Mary football player and wrestler Charles Cheeks, now competing in MMA fighting, won a submission victory over Jacob Hauck to defend his Impact Fighting Championship 155-pound interim title in the lightweight title fight at the Civic Center. Cheeks scored three massive takedowns in the first 50 seconds of the match, and outlasted Hauck’s counter-attacks until he could lock up the winning move.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Ashley Sorensen, last year’s outstanding high school student-athlete at Culbertson, Mont., signed a national letter of intent to enroll and compete with the women’s track team at the University of Mary. Sorensen placed second in the regionals and 12th in the Montana state meet in the javelin, and also competed in volleyball and basketball while being accorded all-state honors in track and basketball.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Buried by injuries, Bismarck Junior College’s track team could do no better than fourth place in a quadrangular hosted by Minot State. Minot State took first place in the home event, racking up 131 points, with the Mystics held to just 30, finishing eight back of third-place Lake Region Junior College. Jim Binegar took second in the shot put with a throw of 45-1, the best of his career, and also took fourth in the discus.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leader in playoff assists with 260. Mark Messier is second on the list with 186.

