Morning Kickoff - April 20, 2022

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 20

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, April 21

College baseball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, Noon/1:30 p.m.

College softball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 2/4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck.

Friday, April 22

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 1, 7 p.m.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Moorhead, Minn., 4:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo South at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck Duals, 3 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century. 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 6:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school softball: Williston at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Wet Fargo Sheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.

High school track: Karlgaard Invitational, 2 p.m., Bowl.

Saturday, April 23

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 2, 7 p.m.

College baseball: Minot State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Winona State, Noon/2 p.m.; Bismarck State at NDSCS, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at Dewey Donat Classic, Aberdeen, S.D.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

High school baseball: Century at Fargo Davies, 4:30 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, Noon.

High school boys golf: East-West Classic, 9 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.

High school girls tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

High school softball: Dickinson at Mandan, Noon.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Washburn Invitational.

IFL: Quad City at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, April 24

College baseball: Minot State at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; NDSCS at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon/2 p.m.; NDSCS at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College women’s tennis: NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.

RADIO TODAY

MLB

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Connecticut at Boston College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship

MLB

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or Philadelphia at Colorado

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets OR Toronto at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle or Baltimore at Oakland (joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2

7 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Thanks to an excellent performance from Andrea Ferguson, who scored three goals and assisted on a fourth, Bismarck High’s girls soccer team defeated Jamestown in Jamestown 5-0. Ferguson scored twice in the first half and assisted on teammate McKenzie Kiefer's goal, to take a 3-0 lead into halftime, then scored Bismarck's fifth and final goal of the day in the second half. Sara Bachmeier was called upon for just a single first-half save in net to earn the shutout for Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Courtney Jacobson of Wildrose, Jessica Weisz of Bismarck Century and Jacile Halone of Rolla signed letters of intent to play volleyball at Bismarck State. Jacobson, who was a Miss Volleyball candidate, was all-District 13 and all-Region 5. Weisz was named most dedicated player at Century in her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. Halone was all-district.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Miller (S.D.) coach Robert Dockter was named head basketball coach at Mandan High School. Dockter was voted South Dakota's coach of the year in 1972 after leading Miller to a state championship and an undefeated season. Dockter succeeds Gary Melling in the position for the Braves, after Melling resigned his position in early March of 1972.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Russell is the NBA’s career record holder with 4,104 rebounds in playoff games. Wilt Chamberlain is second on the all-time list with 3,913.

